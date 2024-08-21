Labour MS calls for action to ease M4 congestion

Emily Price

A backbench Labour MS has urged governments in Wales and Westminster to work together to progress the recommendations of a report which suggested alternatives to an M4 relief road.

In June 2019 former First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that plans for a new motorway on the M4 corridor around Newport would not proceed because of its cost and impact on the environment.

This was despite the independent inspector’s public inquiry concluding that there was a compelling case for such a scheme.

The £1.6bn motorway would have seen a 14-mile six lane stretch of road built as a gateway into south Wales in a bid to tackle congestion.

Damage

Mark Drakeford said he would never have gone ahead with the scheme because of the environmental damage it would have caused to the Gwent Levels – a sensitive wetlands area.

The decision was welcomed by environmental campaigners but criticised by the former Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns.

At the time, Newport West Labour Assembly Member Jayne Bryant said the decision condemned Newport to “further decades of heavy congestion, idling traffic and toxic fumes”.

The Burns Commission was tasked with making recommendations on a “suite of alternative solutions” to the congestion experienced on the M4 corridor.

The final suggestions centred around public transport to be delivered through five packages: infrastructure, network policies, behaviour change, governance, and land use and planning.

Labour’s John Griffiths says that with a new Labour Government in power in Westminster, it’s time to move ahead with the recommendations – including five new rail stations between Seven Tunnel Junction and Cardiff.

The Newport East MS said: “Now we have Labour governments at both ends of the M4, we have a real opportunity to deliver on the recommendations set out in the Burns report.

“This includes the five new rail stations, including Magor, Llanwern and Somerton, which would bring thousands of my Newport East constituents within walking and cycling distance of a new railway station.

“Given the positive comments by the Secretary of State for Transport, who has said investment in active travel will be unprecedented, I hope the Burns work can be one of the top priorities for her and Ken Skates in this renewed partnership between the two governments.”

Priorities

Last week Wales’ transport secretary met with UK Government Rail Minister, Lord Hendy to discuss the Welsh Government’s priorities for UK rail reform.

The pair said they had pledged to “work in partnership” to reform the railway, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services for passengers.

Welcoming this initial meeting, Mr Griffiths said: “After fourteen wasted years under the previous UK Tory Government, we must see renewed action to deliver infrastructure improvements that have the potential to transform Newport and the wider South East region.”

The UK Government did not wish to respond to Mr Griffiths’ comments at this time.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We’ve committed to working in partnership with UK Government to shape a bright future for rail in Wales.

“This includes developing and agreeing a pipeline of rail infrastructure enhancements across Wales via the Wales Rail Board.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

