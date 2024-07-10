Labour MS calls on new Prime Minister to review controversial Barnett Formula

Emily Price

A Labour MS has called on the Welsh Government to make urgent contact with the new Prime Minister asking him to conduct an independent review of the controversial Barnett Formula.

Opening the first FMQs session since the General Election which saw a landslide victory for Keir Starmer’s party, Mike Hedges quizzed First Minister Vaughan Gething on plans for fairer funding for Wales from the new UK Government.

The Barnett Formula is used by the UK Treasury to calculate the annual block grants for the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish governments.

Cash for the three administrations is determined based on whether the UK Government increases or decreases funding for departments that cover areas that are devolved.

The formula is widely recognised as being controversial because it takes no account of different needs or costs in different areas.

Underfunded

It is named after the former Labour Chief Secretary to the Treasury Joel Barnett and has been deemed to have underfunded Wales over the years on large projects such as HS2.

The Barnett Formula has no legal standing or democratic justification and being merely a convention, could be changed at will by the Treasury.

The Swansea East MS told the Senedd: “We’ve had piecemeal and asymmetric devolution, which needs addressing. Will the First Minister, as a matter of urgency, contact the Prime Minister and ask for an independent review of Welsh funding via the Barnett formula, creating a new formula?”

In 2017, former First Minister Carwyn Jones said that Labour would scrap the Barnett Formula because it couldn’t be “defended”.

The then Cabinet Secretary For Finance, Mark Drakeford carried out negotiations to introduce an additional needs-based element in the funding formula.

Mr Gething said that despite the Welsh Government being in a “much better place” – it was not a “long term answer”.

He said: “We’ve been used in the last four or five years to having regular attempts to get around Barnett and I think, now that there is more significant devolution in England as well, with metro mayors, it will help us to make the case that, actually, funding for the nations of the UK, and for the regions of England, really does matter.

“The Prime Minister made a pledge in his first press conference about power and decision making needing to come out from Westminster. That’s good news for us, good news for the rest of the UK, and, I believe, it will set us on a path to a fairer long-term funding formula.”

Fair

In March, Plaid Cymru led a debate in the Senedd calling for the future UK Government to commit to a fair funding model for Wales.

Plaid’s motion proposed to bring the Barnett Formula to an end and to fund Wales according to need and not based on population.

However, the Welsh Government proposed this point be deleted.

It was replaced with a proposal to replace the Barnett Formula with a new “relative needs-based system agreed by all four nations”.

