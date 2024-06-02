Labour not imposing candidates in Wales, says Kinnock
A Labour MP has defended his party’s decision to parachute candidates into safe seats in Wales, insisting there was local input in the decision.
Concerns have been raised after think tank chief and former Labour aide Torsten Bell and Alex Barros-Curtis, executive director of legal affairs for the party, were selected as candidates for Swansea West and Cardiff West on Friday.
Former Labour MP for Cynon Valley Beth Winter accused the party of “imposing candidates” following the expedited process, which she branded an “insult to Wales”.
Mr Bell appears to have no connection to the country, while Mr Barros-Curtis went to school in North Wales.
Input
But Stephen Kinnock, who is standing for Labour in Aberfan Maesteg, has insisted the decision was taken with the local party’s input.
He told the BBC’s Nick Servini on Politics Wales: “There were constituency Labour Party members on both of those selection committees.
“There was input from the local party membership in both cases.
“I know Torsten well, he is one of the smartest people on the scene in terms of understanding where we are on the public finances, in terms of developing policy that is going to take our country forward. He’s an incredibly talented person.”
Mr Kinnock did not answer when questioned if Mr Bell had ever been to Swansea.
Committed
However, he added: “What Torsten will do is work his socks off to show that he is completely committed to the people of Swansea West.
“He will build trust and a strong relationship with his party members, as I would like to think that I have done, and in the end, people want a name, an MP that delivers they want an MP who is a strong national voice and an active local campaigner, and that is what both Torsten and Alex will be.”
Speaking with the PA news agency on Saturday, Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, said the decision to “parachute” in members was a “worrying sign about what Labour’s attitude in government would be towards Wales”.
He said: “We’re seeing a slashing on the number of MPs in Wales from 40 to 32.
“If among those 32 you have parachuted in candidates who are not there because they want to play any part in Welsh politics, that’s a dilution of the Welsh voice.
“It’s insulting to the Labour Party members themselves in those constituencies, but it’s also insulting to Wales to do this at the last minute.”
When the candidates were announced a Welsh Labour spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that despite the expedited process, the panels were formed by representatives from the Welsh Executive Committee and local members.
“Torsten brings a wealth of experience in economic policy and tackling child poverty. He will be real champion for Swansea West.
“Alex has extensive legal experience and is a campaigner for social justice issues.”
Can the local party members confirm this?
As a Cardiff West LP member I wrote immediately to the Constituency Secretary on hearing Kevin Brennans resignations to ask what involvement or procedure was. I was sent an application link. No mention of who was being nominated. NO CONSULTATION. So Stephen Kinnock should not be whitewashing this.
They have and they weren’t consulted, Cardiff West r so incensed they contacted the media to expose the wrongdoing.
Kinnock is a fellow member of Labour’s ‘parachute regiment’.
To be fair, and whatever one’s opinions on his parents are, he does have a Welsh background! As a voter in his Constituency, pre boundary changes, I do think he has been a good representative for us. He always responds to communications and takes part in local events.
” I do think he has been a good representative for us. He always responds to communications and takes part in local events.”
Only a plus if you think a local candidate would not have been a good representative, would not always have responded to communications and wouldn’t take part in local events.
I’m in his constitenency and he is hopeless. Hardly ever here…..he’s got an office in the Business Centre on Water Street…..and businesses there say they have never seen him there. On his last election leaflet he said he was a “regular” supporter at Aberafan RFC….I have seen him there once in 6 years.
Only ever seen when the cameras or reporters are here….Afan Valley development, Steel Works etc. Pathetic MP.
Indeed he was. He was not the choice of his constituency members. Doughty also in the media denying Labour shenanigans.
There’s a simple answer to this proplem Labour – don’t impose candidates with no connection on your local constituencies.
Isn’t this guy the son of a former Labour leader who was almost 100% guaranteed to win an election but mysteriously lost at the eleventh hour only to land himself a lucrative job as European Commissioner instead earning three times the salary of a Prime Minister? Talk about jobs for the boys!!! All parties are eating and drinking from the same trough. What you see during PM question time is all a put-on show to kid the general public! After the show is over they all gather in the many heavily taxpayer subsidised bars within the House sipping claret and… Read more »
His father is the epitome of a Dic Sion Dafydd who campaigned against democracy for this Nation and insulted our history with a gross slur. Jr is a career politician and ambitious – neither of which qualifies him to be the sort of MP Wales or indeed Aberafan needs.
Kinnock stood no chance of winning an election. The press Hate on him was wild. Often because of his nationality. Nit that I think much of that family. Stephen Kinnoxk often comes across as someone lacking a backbone.
Torsten Bell, like Kinnock, have no interest in Wales other than gaining safe seats. Kinnock has hardly mentioned Wales during his 10 years as MP for Aberavon other than to say how awful Welsh Independence would be. He doesn’t even speak a word of Welsh yet boasts of his ability to speak 5 other languages.
His father is a notorious self-hating Welshman who showed contempt towards Wales. What attitudes were inculcated in young Stephen Kinnock?
Labour have even produced a song and dance to accompany their programme of parachuting loyalists into safe Labour seats in Cymru.
I think it’s Labour’s National Executive Committee doing the dance.
Catchy tune at least.
I was professionally involved in the media for many years and therefore expressed no particular political views. This caused me no difficulty, because I have no strongly held positions. However after the years of Tory sleaze and entitlement and Boris and Truss, I was looking forward to casting my vote for Labour as a kind of minuscule protest. Oh dear. I’m seeing that Labour has not changed its ways at all. I am incensed that the election of the Welsh First Minister was clearly skewed by the Union Bosses in London. I am a great believer in Unions having been… Read more »
This from Stephen Kinnock. The Labour candidate who told his own selection meeting in Aberafan that his kids went to a local comprehensive but that turned out to be fee paying Atlantic College. Also that he paid tax in Britain when the Danish tax office investigating his wife confirmed his own income tax was paid in Switzerland. Pull the other one Stephen.
Neal kinnock most of his political life he was against the house of Lord’s saying it’s not democratic and what is he now say no more.And is son is a Chip of the old block
Mr Kinnock; you would say no – because you were parachuted in yourself – remember?
Doesn Mr Kinnock live in Denmark? The Welsh are real pushovers to put up with all the manipulation from Starmer.
Shame but I would not believe a word coming out of the mouth of Kinnock. Its jobs for the boys in Labour and to hell with the constuency members and the electorate.