Labour Party has ‘lost its moral compass’ with defection of ‘hard-right’ MP – Liz Saville Roberts

Liz Saville Roberts says the Labour Party has ‘lost its moral compass’ under Keir Starmer’s leadership, following the defection of Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke yesterday.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, has today ( 9 May) described Ms Elphicke as a “hard-right, anti-trade union, anti-immigrant” MP and said her switch to Labour was a “slap in the face to progressive voters”.

Natalie Elphicke succeeded her husband, Charlie Elphicke as Member of Parliament for Dover and Deal in 2019, whom she continued to defend after he was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

In 2020, she mocked Marcus Rashford for campaigning for free school meals and was given a one-day suspension from Parliament for attempting to influence judges in her husband’s sentencing appeal after his conviction.

She also voted to make abortion a criminal offence in Northern Ireland and has previously criticised “militant” trade unions.

Just last year, she warned voters not to trust Labour on immigration as “they really want open borders”, referring to her now party leader as “Sir Softie”.

Labour chair Anneliese Dodds said this morning that the Dover MP was a “good, natural fit” for her party.

Slap in the face

Ms Saville Roberts said: “Keir Starmer’s embrace of a hard-right, anti-trade union, anti-immigrant MP is a slap in the face to progressive voters. To make matters worse, gone are the days of ‘clear red water’ distinguishing Welsh Labour with the wider UK party – Vaughan Gething has made clear that his main priority is making Starmer Prime Minister, not prioritising Wales’ interests.

“Natalie Elphicke’s record on abortion belongs to the fringes of the Conservative Party, if not Reform UK, while her attempts to discredit victims of sexual assault should shame her new party.

“Her attacks on those who support free school meals undermines the work achieved in Wales. it should concern us all that she can now find a haven in Keir Starmer’s Reform-ed Labour Party.

“It is evident now that the priority for Labour under Starmer’s rule is winning at any cost, even when the cost means trashing values we hold dear in Wales. It is a party that has truly lost its moral compass. Plaid Cymru’s doors are open to all those who believe in a fairer, greener, progressive Wales.”

Election promises

Speaking to reporters in Sir Keir’s parliamentary office after her defection, Ms Elphicke said: “In 2019, the Conservatives stood on a manifesto that was very much centre ground, but under Rishi Sunak they’ve abandoned the centre ground and broken many election promises.

“Meanwhile, under Keir Starmer, Labour have changed. And I think that change is going to bring a much better future for our country, and that’s why I was so keen to join the Labour Party and play my part in bringing that important future forward.”

Sir Keir Starmer said:“I’m delighted to welcome Natalie Elphicke to the Labour Party. She’s got a strong track record on issues such as housing, she’s on the frontline when it comes to the crisis of small boats.

“And the reason that she’s given for joining the Labour Party is very, very important because I think she speaks for very many Tory voters in saying that the Tory party has changed, it’s left the centre ground.

“But equally the Labour Party has changed and we are pretty clearly the party of the national interest, of country first, party second.

“And I look forward to working with her on the mission to deliver the real change that this country desperately needs.”

