Labour pledge to invest millions in renewable energy if they win Carmarthenshire council elections

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Millions of pounds of funding would be spent on renewable energy projects like solar farms, Carmarthenshire Labour said if it wins the council elections.

It said it would work towards energy independence for the county and also support people hit by soaring energy prices.

Cllr Rob James, the leader of Carmarthenshire Labour, said: “The cost of energy for businesses and households are spiralling out of control and the horrendous conflict in Ukraine will only exasperate the situation.”

The energy pledge is the first of six being announced by the party in the run-up to the council elections on May 5.

It said it wanted to secure significant investment into green energy production, work with neighbouring councils to deliver tidal energy projects and a regional energy grid, build eco-homes for residents, ensure all council buildings had solar panels and heat pumps, and use “all planning levers available” so that new homes and buildings had electric vehicle charging points and green energy capture and storage.

The party also said it would work with the Coal Authority to commission a report into the potential of geothermal energy from abandoned coal mines in Camarthenshire.

It also said it would plant one million trees over a decade. The benefits, said Cllr James, would be felt by everyone.

Labour is in opposition in Carmarthenshire. A Plaid Cymru-Independent coalition is in power.

Cllr James said: “Wales has a proud heritage of being the powerhouse for industry around the world and we must recapture that energy independence with significant investment in green energy production and storage projects.

“This will directly support residents by easing the cost-of-living crisis, create secure, well-paid jobs in the area and protect our planet.”

