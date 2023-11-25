Labour set to further water down £28bn green plans – reports
The Labour Party may be set to further water down its pledge to spend £28 billion-a-year on green initiatives, according to reports.
Both the BBC and the Telegraph reported that the plan could be scaled back again as Labour instead focuses on meeting the party’s fiscal rules.
Labour had originally promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion-a-year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power. But in June shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first parliament.
Now the party could be set to backtrack further. The Tories have latched onto the policy to attack Labour’s fiscal credibility, attacking the idea of the extra borrowing needed to fund the pledge.
Public finances
The BBC said that a senior source in Sir Keir Starmer’s office suggested the £28 billion figure may not be reached at all due to the current state of the public finances.
A source also told the Telegraph that fulfilling Labour’s fiscal rules was more important than meeting that pledge.
The party’s rules include paying for day-to-day expenditure through tax receipts and getting debt down as a share of the economy.
Any move to further dilute the commitment is likely to anger climate campaigners and prompt accusations of another U-turn by Sir Keir.
Disaster
Hannah Martin, co-director of the Green New Deal Rising campaign group, said any such move would be a “disaster”.
“Failing to commit even to the basics of investing in our planet and economy would be a huge betrayal – and our generation won’t let them forget it,” she said.
It comes after Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement offered significant tax cuts, but pencilled in steep curbs in public spending beyond the next general election.
Sir Keir Starmer has already acknowledged that his party will face “tough choices” if it wins the next general election.
Tory party are slashing and burning the UK before they are likely kicked into touch. What party can pick up the pieces? This is the state of the Tory party now, they would ruin the UK out of spite and incompetence because they are unlikely to get another term. Every single Conservative interviewed by the press and questioned competently and needs to be pinned down on this.
BBC, ITV, looking at you.
So the Tories are spending all the money as quick as possible to scupper any possibility of a recovery under Labour. Tory priorities are:-
Twitter
Self gratification
Covering up personal scandals
Bank account
Bribes
Petty revenge / spite
Party
Donors
Second jobs
Second homes
Their own family
School chums
GBNews
I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here
Hunting
Country
Labour are not a great party under the human manifestation of weak lemon squash, but we need respite from the Morlock Party
Labour will never be able to repair the damage THATCHERS PUBLIC SCHOOL BRATS have done it will take decades there is so much damage
Perhaps the term
“ watering dowm 💦” on Green issues might best be refocused as
“ letting down again “