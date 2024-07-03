Labour sponsors adverts advising people to vote tactically for Labour

Martin Shipton

Labour is using tactical vote messaging in Wales to encourage people to vote only for its candidates in the general election, it has emerged.

The cheeky tactic has been exposed by the research group Who Targets Me, which posted an image of one of the Labour adverts on its X feed.

Who Targets Me said “Labour is running ads in Wales encouraging tactical voting (provided your tactical vote is for Labour). Looks like they’re targeting Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin (both currently Conservative) constituencies with these.”

Headed Tactical Vote Wales, as if it was a non-partisan source of advice, the adverts nevertheless have to comply with the law by stating that the message is paid for by Welsh Labour.

Labour is running ads in Wales encouraging tactical voting (provided your tactical vote is for Labour). Looks like they’re targeting Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin (both currently Conservative) constituencies with these. pic.twitter.com/Xojd2W3OY5 — Who Targets Me (@WhoTargetsMe) July 1, 2024



The Labour-sponsored message reads: “Wondering how to get the Tories out? Here is your tactical voting recommendation.” Beneath there is a large message saying, “Your tactical vote recommendation: LABOUR”.

The latest polls suggest that in both Caerfyrddin and Ynys Môn, the battle is between Labour and Plaid Cymru, with the Conservatives in third place.

Virginia Crosbie

In Ynys Môn, the Tory candidate Virginia Crosbie is hoping to win a second term at Westminster following her surprise victory in the seat in 2019, while in Caerfyrddin Tory Chief Whip Simon Hart, a former Secretary of State for Wales, wants to continue his political career as MP for the new seat, which has been created following the boundary changes that saw the number of MPs elected from Wales reduced from 40 to 32.

We sought a comment from Plaid Cymru in response to the Labour tactical voting ruse, and were advised to quote from a statement issued by party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth. Ahead of a tour of a number of key constituencies on Wednesday, he said: “This election campaign has made it clear: the Tories’ time is well and truly over. After a disastrous 14 years in power and a catastrophic campaign, it’s no surprise that people want to give them a beating at the ballot box.

“As I’ve campaigned across Wales during this campaign, it’s obvious that Labour’s looming majority is much more about rejecting the Tories than any real embrace of what Labour has to offer. It is no wonder – after 25 years in power in Wales, the Labour Party has grown arrogant, as displayed by Vaughan Gething’s decision to ignore the Senedd’s vote of no confidence in him.

“Today, I’m making a final push for Plaid Cymru’s positive message for a genuine alternative to the negativity of the Tories and the complacency of Labour. I am determined to ensure that as many people as possible hear Plaid Cymru’s passion about giving our communities a strong voice.

“In Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin, Plaid Cymru is the party to keep the Tories out. Yesterday’s final YouGov poll for Wales proved it. In Ceredigion and Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Ben Lake and Liz Saville Roberts are living proof of the value of electing dedicated local champions to Westminster. And across Wales, every vote for Plaid Cymru is a signal of our nation demanding a voice.

“By standing in the way of Wales’ journey towards greater self-government in this election, Labour has shown itself to be fighting for London, not for Wales. Plaid Cymru will always put Welsh communities before party interests.

“The Tories have given up. Labour is taking you for granted. It’s time to vote Plaid Cymru to force the next UK Government to finally sit up and take notice of Wales.”

Projections

Meanwhile ITV Wales published seat projections from their final poll of the election campaign, undertaken by YouGov.

The Barn Cymru poll projects Labour winning potentially up to 29 of the 32 seats, with the Tories losing key seats including Monmouthshire, the Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.

Plaid Cymru are expected to win in Ceredigion Preseli and Dwyfor Meirionnydd according to the poll, though four seats remain too close to call.

Ynys Môn and the constituency of Caerfyrddin are both set to be battlegrounds between Plaid Cymru and Labour, while Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe is set to be contested by the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats, and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr is deemed too close to call between Labour and the Tories.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe

The tightest seat in Wales is projected to be Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, with the Tories and Liberal Democrats each within one point of victory according to the poll.

The seat has been renamed from Brecon and Radnorshire and has seen its boundary enlarged.

It is no surprise the seat is projected to be too close to call, as the Brecon and Radnorshire seat has historically flip-flopped between the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

It is one of only two seats which the poll predicts the Conservative Party has a chance of winning.

Both Labour and Plaid Cymru find themselves within three points of victory in Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin, according to the poll.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr is deemed too close to call between Labour and the Tories, with the poll suggesting a Conservative drop-off in support has seen the margin only just move in favour of Labour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

