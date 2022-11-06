Labour will oppose second independence referendum even if Supreme Court deems it legal says Starmer

Labour will oppose a second Scottish independence referendum even if the Supreme Court deems one to be legal, party leader Keir Starmer has said.

The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether the Scottish Government can hold its own advisory referendum.

But in an interview with the BBC Sunday Show, Keir Starmer said that while it would settle the legal case the political case against Scottish independence would remain the same.

“It’s good the case has gone to court because I think it’s better to have legal certainty, so we all know the basis on which we’re operating,” he said.

“All the court is going to be able to rule is, if it does rule in favour, is that there could or can be, [that] it’s legally permissible to have a referendum.

“That doesn’t answer the political question, which is ‘should there be a referendum’? So my argument remains the same.”

He added however that the Union remained a “voluntary” organisation that Scots are “not stuck in”.

“I fundamentally reject the argument that the way you grow the economy is to put a border between Scotland and England,” he said.

“I don’t think that will help us grow the economy. I think it will make a bad situation worse.

“I really don’t think that everyone across Scotland is completely immune from the cost of living, isn’t bothered about their bills, doesn’t worry about their shopping, doesn’t worry about their mortgage – they’re simply thinking about independence. I just don’t accept that.”

‘Pander’

The SNP have responded to Keir Starmer by accusing Labour of siding with the Conservative party in blocking Scottish democracy.

“His denial of Scottish democracy is straight out of the same Tory playbook used by Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak,” SNP Deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald MP said.

“It is not for any Westminster politician to decide Scotland’s future – it is solely a matter for the people who live here. And the people have already decided that they want another referendum.

“The evidence is clear, Brexit means the UK economic crisis is here to stay. It’s the single biggest ongoing threat to our economy and a root cause of the soaring cost of living. And it is also hammering our NHS.

“Keir Starmer is pretending otherwise and blindly backing Brexit whatever the cost as he panders to pro-Brexit voters in England. But that simply won’t wash in Scotland, where more than seven in 10 Scots support Scotland returning to the EU.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

