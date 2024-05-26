Labour would reignite smoking ban, shadow minister says
Labour would revive Rishi Sunak’s plans to ban young people from ever being able to legally smoke after they failed to become law ahead of the General Election, a shadow minister has said.
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill was not included in the legislation that was rushed through by MPs ahead of Parliament being prorogued on Friday, during a period known as “wash-up.”
Asked if Labour would reintroduce it, shadow work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said: “If we’re elected we will make that happen and make it less likely that young people will smoke than vote Tory.”
‘Disappointed’
The Prime Minister, who surprised many in Westminster by calling a summer election earlier this week, said he was “disappointed” that the law would not make it on to the statute books before the July 4 vote.
The Bill would make it illegal to sell tobacco products to anyone born after January 1 2009, with the aim of creating a “smoke-free” generation, and had been seen as a key test of his personal legacy.
Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail on Friday, he said the legislation was “evidence of the bold action that I’m prepared to take”.
He added: “That’s the type of Prime Minister I am. That’s the type of leadership that I bring.”
Not a good answer Liz Kendall. Bin this dictatorial nonsense and get on with retrieving the money raised from tobacco sales, which finds its’ way into the coffers of the stink tanks, and start using it to restore public services for all of the people.
This might be frowned upon, but if someone was over 18 but hit by this law and wanted to smoke them I would make the purchase on their behalf.
Irrespective of what people’s opinions are on smoking, this is a ludicrous law!