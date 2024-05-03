Labour’s Emma Wools elected Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales

Emma Wools has been elected as South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, becoming Wales’ first black PCC, and the first to be elected in the UK.

Ms Wools was deputy to her Labour predecessor, Alun Michael, who has stepped down.

She secured 73,128 votes, to the Conservatives 43,344, with Plaid Cymru on 27,410 and the Lib Dems 17,908. The turnout was just 17.19%.

Enormous privilege

Ms Wools, who has been the unelected deputy PCC since 2017, said: “I am honoured to have been elected by the people of South Wales.

“During the campaign I said I believed that the people of South Wales need a police and crime commissioner who knows firsthand the challenges faced by communities in South Wales.

“Today, they have elected that person and I’m delighted they have backed my vision to deliver for them.”

First Minister Vaughan Gething added: “Knowing Emma’s work firsthand as an able deputy to Alun Michael for the last seven years, I am confident that she will serve the people of South Wales with the passion for justice and equality that she is known for.”

Ms Wools’ election comes just weeks after Mr Gething was elected the first black leader in Europe.

Privilege

“It is both an enormous privilege and an enormous responsibility to be the first black female PCC in the UK,” Ms Wools added.

“It is a powerful opportunity to create change, promote diversity and inclusion, and advocate for under-represented communities, but it also comes with added pressure and higher expectations.

“I hope having someone like me in a role like this can work towards bridging the gap between policing and some of our marginalised communities here in South Wales.

“Ultimately, my hope is that it can inspire and empower others from all backgrounds to pursue their own aspirations.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

