Labour’s general election boss in Wales made false claim about how long he’s been in the party

Martin Shipton

The Labour Party’s general election campaign director in Wales falsely claimed that he wrote offensive tweets about disabled and gay people years long before his involvement in Labour politics, it has emerged.

At the weekend we reported how Stewart Owadally, a close ally of Vaughan Gething whose recent Welsh Labour leadership campaign he managed, had written a series of obnoxious tweets between 2009 and 2014.

One, addressed to Nick Griffin, the former leader of the far-right British National Party when he was a Member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2014, stated: “You can’t spell you spaz” .

The second tweet, in which Mr Owadally responded to another Twitter user, said: “I ANSWERED F***ING QUESTIONS!!! Sorry, you’re a total idiot. Can’t be bothered with you any more. Utter halfwit. Mong.”

In the third, Mr Owadally wrote: “Apparently have turned into a total retard tonight”

The fourth tweet consisted of a response to another Twitter user. Mr Owadally wrote: “I dunno why ‘gay’ stopped being used as a derog, It’s like how ‘spastic’ isn’t allowed any more too.”

Labour politics

Responding to questions from NationCymru about his historic tweets, Mr Owadally said: “These tweets from nearly 15 years ago were made long before my involvement in Labour politics and were initially brought to my attention four years ago. As I said at the time, I absolutely apologise unreservedly for them.”

The tweets were drawn to his attention in 2020 when a complaint was made about them by someone who is said to have suffered mental health problems after being attacked on Twitter by Mr Owadally and others.

Welsh Labour has said “appropriate action” was taken after an investigation, but hasn’t said what that amounted to. He did, however, remain a member of the Labour Party.

When members of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Cymru group read about Mr Owadally’s claim that the offensive tweets were written “long before [his] involvement in Labour politics”, they compared his comment with his LinkedIn CV and other social media posts he has made.

His CV states that he worked as a Community Organiser on the David Miliband for Leader campaign from June to October 2010. David Miliband lost the UK Labour leadership election to his brother Ed, who led the party into the 2015 general election, when the Conservatives under David Cameron won an overall Commons majority.

Proud

The Covid Bereaved group also turned up a post on X Mr Owadally made in March this year, days after Mr Gething narrowly won the Welsh Labour leadership election. Above a picture of him with Mr Gething, Mr Owadally wrote: “The first person I voted for after joining the Labour Party was @vaughangething, in his selection to be the candidate for Cardiff South and Penarth. 15 or so years later, I’m immensely proud to have been the Director of his leadership campaign with an amazing team of people.”

Referring to Mr Owadally’s false claim that the offensive tweets were made “long before” his involvement in Labour politics, the Covid Bereaved group posted a response that said: “What happened to him 15 years ago? A bang on the head?”

Luke Young, who ran the Welsh Labour leadership campaign of Mr Gething’s defeated rival Jeremy Miles, supported Mr Owadally on X, writing: “Stew has said he’s ashamed of these comments and I believe him. He voluntarily apologised to me and other mates when they resurfaced a few years ago.

“People learn and grow. Stew certainly has. I’ve seen him be an ally in the workplace and walked with him & his family at Pride.

“There’s no excusing the comments. It’s worth remembering gay was used negatively a lot at the time. I know because I was running campaigns and programmes with schools to change that and make education inclusive.

“Would LGBT+ people have Stew’s allyship now? Absolutely.”

Welsh language

Back in 2013, however, Mr Young took Mr Owadally to task on Twitter over disparaging comments he had made about the Welsh language, Mr Owadally wrote: “Rally 11am Saturday outside City Hall for new Welsh school in Grangetown. Be there! Bleugh.”

Mr Owadally was challenged by a Welsh speaker, who wrote: “Bleugh? Try a more intellectual response that engages the mind. Bilingual minds are more active, I realise.”

Mr Owadally responded: “Having been turned down for jobs purely because I don;t speak a language I wouldn’t use, I’ll stick to my guns.”

Mr Young intervened to post: “Stop treating the Welsh language as if it’s an enemy”, to which Mr Owadally responded: “I work with people who don’t even call 101 to report crimes because of how confusing it is [implying that people were put off because they disliked having the Welsh language offered a communication option].”

We wrote to Mr Owadally inviting him to explain the discrepancy between his statement that the offensive tweets were written long before his involvement in Labour politics, and the evidence of his CV and the recent post to X, but he did not respond.

