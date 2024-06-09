Labour’s general election director in Wales wrote offensive tweets about disabled and gay people

Martin Shipton

Labour’s general election director for Wales tweeted offensive messages about disabled and gay people but was allowed to remain a member of the party, we can reveal.

Stewart Owadally, a close aide to Vaughan Gething who is employed in the First Minister’s constituency office and was his campaign manager during the recent Welsh Labour leadership contest, posted the messages on a Twitter account that has since been deleted.

NationCymru has been sent four historic tweets made by Mr Owadally. One, addressed to Nick Griffin, the former leader of the far-right British National Party when he was a Member of the European Parliament, stated: “You can’t spell you spaz” .

The second tweet, in which Mr Owadally responded to another Twitter user, said: “I ANSWERED F***ING QUESTIONS!!! Sorry, you’re a total idiot. Can’t be bothered with you any more. Utter halfwit. Mong.”

In the third, Mr Owadally wrote: “Apparently have turned into a total retard tonight”

The fourth tweet consisted of a response to another Twitter user. Mr Owadally wrote: “I dunno why ‘gay’ stopped being used as a derog, It’s like how ‘spastic’ isn’t allowed any more too.”

The person who sent us the tweets included a message that said: “Been holding on to this for a few years but seems apt right now to show the types of people Vaughan Gething surrounds himself with.

“His, I think adviser but I’m not politically astute enough to know his role exactly Stewart Owadally once ganged up on a close friend of mine alongside some Labour MS’s …………online and caused him to attempt suicide because they’d piled on him so badly retweeting mean things about him from their accounts.

“Subsequently we found out Owadally had some hideous tweets on his account which we reported to the Labour Party, conveniently his twitter vanished quickly and I’m led to believe he now has a fairly new one, but Labour found that “no wrongdoing” had taken place despite the things he’d tweeted attached above.

“Might not be relevant but thought worth passing on given the current situation.”

Abhorrent messages

Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies said: “I’m appalled that a senior apparatchik in the Labour Party and a close ally of the First Minister was prepared to write such abhorrent messages. He was using derogatory terms that show a disgraceful lack of respect to people with various kinds of disability as well as to people who are gay.

“This episode raises further questions about the First Minister’s judgement.”

We wrote to Mr Owadally, saying: “Clearly the tweets are derogatory to disabled and gay people. Are you ashamed of writing such tweets and do you apologise?

“What can you tell me about an investigation by the Labour Party that resulted in a finding of no wrongdoing by you, as mentioned in the email sent to us?

“Do you think such tweets are appropriate from someone who is the director of Labour’s general election campaign in Wales?”

Mr Owadally responded: “These tweets from nearly 15 years ago were made long before my involvement in Labour politics and were initially brought to my attention four years ago. As I said at the time, I absolutely apologise unreservedly for them.

“I am, of course, ashamed by those comments, but I believe people can learn.

“It is, in many ways, thanks to my involvement in Labour politics since then, and thanks to the people I have worked alongside, that I have understood how to be a better ally to LGBT+ people and people with disabilities.

“That understanding involves knowing how to not be a bystander, and meant when I was elected as a trade union representative I worked on bringing in measures to better understand equalities issues and inclusive language in my workplace.”

Complaint

We received a message from Welsh Labour, from which it is understood that the Labour Party received a complaint in relation to this matter in 2020. It was fully investigated at the time and appropriate action was taken in response.”

We sought clarification about what the “appropriate action” amounted to, but did not get a response from Mr Owadally or Welsh Labour.

A Welsh Labour insider said: “These terms of abuse cause real hurt and pain – there is never an excuse for using them. People have been suspended and even expelled from the Labour Party for demonstrating such prejudice on social media. That they were tweeted some years ago is never accepted as an excuse in these cases.

“As a former staffer, Stewart will no doubt be aware of and perhaps even involved in such cases. Has he advocated for these individuals to be given chance to grow? The party need to show they take it seriously and let those impacted understand what the sanction was.

“Failure to do so suggests it wasn’t taken seriously at all.”

In 2016 Mr Owadally was director of the Wales Stronger in Europe campaign in the run-up to the referendum which resulted in the UK leaving the EU.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

