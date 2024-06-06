Labour’s lead in Senedd election polling down to just 7% over Plaid Cymru

Martin Shipton

The continuing scandals surrounding Vaughan Gething have cut Welsh Labour’s poll lead over Plaid Cymru at a Senedd election to just seven percentage points.

A YouGov poll carried out between May 30 and June 3 put Labour on 30%, with Plaid Cymru on 23% and the Conservatives on 19%.

This showed a significant drop in support for Labour since an equivalent poll undertaken between May 2 and May 4, which showed Labour on 36%, with the Conservatives in second place on 29% and Plaid Cymru on 20%.

By contrast, Labour retains a commanding lead in Wales so far as Westminster voting intentions are concerned, with the backing of 45% of voters while 18% say they will vote Conservative, 13% for Reform UK and 12% for Plaid Cymru.

Voting tactically

The polling results illustrate how people in Wales are now more prepared to vote differently in Westminster and Senedd elections. With a wholly proportional electoral system being introduced for the next Senedd election in 2026, people will no longer have to think of voting tactically to make their vote count.

If Labour has Vaughan Gething, an unpopular and tainted leader, still in charge, the party’s previously unassailable electoral strength in Wales could be compromised.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Vaughan Gething’s lack of judgement in accepting a donation from a businessman linked to environmental offences is clearly impacting people’s trust in the Labour Welsh Government.

“In recent polls for the Senedd we’ve seen Plaid closing on Labour and Rhun ap Iorwerth scoring strong personal popularity ratings compared to the other party leaders. In 2026 Plaid Cymru’s ambition will be to elect a member in every single one of the new constituencies in every corner of Wales.”

‘Wake-up call’

A Labour insider said “These numbers should be a huge wake up call to us all. Welsh Labours Senedd polling is much lower than our Westminster polling, and shows voters are differentiating. The obvious difference is the controversy around Vaughan Gething. It’s clearly cutting through in a big way, we are 10 points down on the last Senedd elections and would lose seats if the election were tomorrow.

“We should stop pretending nobody is bothered and address the issue. A good start would be Vaughan paying the money back.”

In an article for the Guardian Professor Richard Wyn Jones, director of the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University, said there was mounting evidence that Mr Gething’s travails were cutting through with the public and even damaging the Welsh Labour brand.

Distraction

He wrote: “It remains highly unlikely that this will have any material impact on the general election result. As has been the case for a century, Labour is again set to dominate in Wales. It is nonetheless an unwelcome distraction for a UK party leadership at pains to distinguish itself from a jaded Conservative party.

“More seriously, left unaddressed, Gething’s unpopularity is likely to prove very problematic for Welsh Labour in the next devolved election. Since news of the controversial donation to his leadership campaign became public, one of the key arguments put forward by the First Minister’s defenders is that it is only those people who take a particular interest in Welsh politics who care about the story – denizens of the imagined ‘Cardiff Bay bubble’. Not so.

“After polling showing that the electorate disapprove of his decision to accept the money, data from the latest ITV Wales/Cardiff University tracker poll shows that 57% of respondents think that Gething is performing badly as First Minister, compared with only 15% who take a positive view. That only Rishi Sunak has worse ratings in Wales than the Welsh Labour leader indicates the extent of the problem. The same poll also shows a significant fall in Labour support at the devolved level.

“Having further alienated those party members on whom he is most reliant, and haemorrhaging support among the wider electorate, there is nothing to suggest that Gething’s situation is retrievable. To the contrary, the longer he remains in post, the greater the reputational damage is likely to be – not only to the Welsh Labour party, but even to devolution itself.”

While Mr Gething’s closely knit team of supporters in the Senedd and beyond are trying to portray the no confidence vote he lost as a “Tory gimmick”, further details continue to emerge about his actions.

Newyddion S4C

A freedom of information disclosure to BBC Wales showed that Mr Gething tried to halt the release of emails which proved he had lobbied on behalf of the group that donated £200,000 to his leadership campaign, and whose owner David Neal had received two suspended prison sentences for dumping toxic sludge in the protected Gwent Levels wetland landscape. Acting on a tip-off, Newyddion S4C, produced by BBC Wales, requested correspondence between Mr Gething and the regulator Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The emails released by NRW show it contacted Mr Gething on March 4, asking whether there was any reason the information it gathered should not be released under environmental information regulations.

Mr Gething first responded the next day, claiming the request was a “fishing expedition” and that his constituents would expect correspondence on their behalf by an elected representative to remain confidential. He also queried whether releasing the information would breach data protection laws.

Legal

An NRW representative replied saying the disclosure was legal and required under the environmental information regulations. Mr Gething then responded once more saying he did “not understand how my correspondence, whether in full or in part, amounts to environmental information”. He cited releasing the information would “have a material impact” on the way he did his job for his constituents.

The information requested was released by NRW on March 8. Mr Gething was announced as leader of Welsh Labour on March 16.

Welsh Labour denied Mr Gething did not want the information released, stating he was “merely clarifying the principle of what information was being released and how it impacts on the work of MSs for their constituents”.

Meanwhile former Cardiff Labour councillor Ashley Govier, a close friend of Mr Gething’s, defended his decision to accept the £200k from convicted businessman David Neal’s Dauson Environmental Group, posting a message on X that said: “He wouldn’t have won without it.”

