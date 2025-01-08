Land Registry workers to take indefinite industrial action after being ordered back to the office

Thousands of Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members working for the Land Registry are to take indefinite industrial action after being ordered back to the office for three days a week.

Close to 4,000 workers, based in 14 offices across England and Wales, will refuse to cover for their colleagues or take on extra work outside their job description or grade from 21 January.

Workers have also raised concerns about inappropriate use of personal data and having to accept extra responsibilities without extra pay.

Disappointed

PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “Our members at the Land Registry are disappointed the employer-imposed changes to their working conditions without prior agreement.

“We call on management to work with us to find a solution that’s fair and acceptable to our members. It would cost them nothing and might help Land Registry regain some of the goodwill required to make progress in clearing the huge backlogs of work.”

The Land Registry said it has always aligned office attendance with civil service expectations.

Last October, the Cabinet Office said civil servants must spend at least 60% of their time in a government building or on official business.

Manage services

A spokesperson for The Land Registry said that plans are in place to manage services during any periods of industrial action.’

He added. “We have consistently delivered essential services during previous periods of industrial action and there is no reason why delays or any future industrial action should impact any forthcoming house sales – land registration occurs at the very end of a transaction after keys are exchanged and SDLT is paid.

“If an uncompleted application is needed to be processed urgently these can be expedited for free, with over 95% completed within 10 days.”

PCS members working at the Office of National Statistics have already voted for strike action over compulsory office attendance. On Monday (6 January) union members working at the Metropolitan Police began indefinite industrial action over instructions to go into the office on additional days.

