Land secured for multi-million pound redevelopment project

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A multi-million-pound development project has taken a major step forward after two parcels of land were secured from the local authority.

Housing association Newport City Homes is leading a five-year redevelopment of Ringland, including 158 properties for social rent and new community facilities.

The neighbourhood will also be the home of a new health and wellbeing centre for eastern Newport, which is expected to open in early 2025.

On Tuesday (January 2), the city council agreed to hand over the land to Newport City Homes to support the redevelopment.

The land, worth an estimated £13,000, will be used for mains drainage, car parking space, a service road, and bike storage.

The sale of the site means a small playground in Ringland Circle will be closed due to construction work.

However, the council’s deal with Newport City Homes means the housing association will provide new paths on the site and new play equipment, fencing and gates for the play area once the project is completed.

A report notes the council received no objections to the land being sold during a statutory consultation.

Transformation

Described as a “large-scale transformation programme” by housebuilders Lovell, the £34 million project will “bring a new lease of life” to Ringland, including 158 homes and a new, relocated shopping centre.

James Duffett, the firm’s regional managing director for Lovell partnerships in South Wales and West, previously said the scheme would “transform the Ringland area into a sustainable and vibrant place where people can live and work”.

Rachel George, the head of regeneration at Newport City Homes, said previously the project would “meet community needs” in a “well-designed and desirable neighbourhood”.

Wellbeing centre

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is building a new facility, called the 19 Hills Health and Wellbeing Centre, nearby, housing two existing GP practices as well as Ringland Dental Surgery.

A community hub next door to the health centre will reportedly house services such as citizens’ advice, a library, leisure space and adult learning classes.

Meanwhile, a MUGA (multi-use games area) has already opened and currently offers football sessions for children.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

