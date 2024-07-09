Landmark bill to introduce automatic voter registration in Wales passed

Plans to automatically register voters in Wales have been passed in the Senedd today (9 July), with 400,000 people potentially set to be added to the register.

Mick Antoniw, who is counsel general, the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser, has described The Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Bill, which was first introduced to the Senedd in October 2023 as “groundbreaking”.

Ministers say the new Bill will “remove barriers to democratic engagement and create a system of electoral administration fit for the 21st century”.

The legislation will introduce new pilots leading to the automatic registration of voters for Senedd and local government elections in Wales. It will also establish a new all-Wales body responsible for co-ordinating the administration of Welsh elections

In addition a a new online voter information platform will be created and measures will be introduced

to increase diversity in the membership of the Senedd and local government.

Royal Assent

Expected to get Royal Assent in the summer, the Bill also includes commitments to expand the role and remit of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru.

The proposals complement the recent reforms to the Senedd and its electoral system made through the Senedd Cymru (Members and Elections) Act 2024.

Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, said: “This is a big year for elections, with last week’s General Election reminding us everyone’s vote counts, and by voting we can determine who runs our governments.

“It is important that every citizen has the opportunity to vote and that means being on the electoral register. According to the Electoral Commission, around 400,000 people are missing from it. This is bad for democracy. Our Bill will seek to automatically register every citizen who is entitled to vote.

“Today, members of the Senedd have voted to bring our electoral system into the 21st century and to make it more accountable and accessible to the people of Wales”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

