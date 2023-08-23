Landmark Cardiff building to close over winter for essential maintenance

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A landmark Cardiff building which also acts as the city’s register office will be closed for the winter so that maintenance work can take place.

City Hall at Cathays Park will be temporarily closed to allow essential works on mechanical and electrical installations, including the heating and ventilation system, and electrical supply to be undertaken.

It is anticipated that City Hall, which is also one of Cardiff Council’s main office spaces, will be reopened in Spring 2024.

The council said that during the temporary closure of the building, register office weddings will be held at Insole Court.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “City Hall will be temporarily closed this winter to undertake essential works on mechanical and electrical installations, including the heating and ventilation system, and electrical supply.

“It is anticipated that the building will be reopened in the spring 2024, following completion of the essential works.

“Broad options for reconfiguring the office space were included in the Core Offices Outline Business Case, approved by Cabinet in June.

“What that reconfiguration will look like, and the timescales for undertaking the work for that, are subject to Cabinet approval of a Full Business Case, which will be tabled in the coming months.”

Multi-million-pound investment

Proposals under consideration could see City Hall benefit from a multi-million-pound investment to address ongoing maintenance requirements.

County Hall was another one of the council’s office spaces which was considered in the cabinet report approved in June.

The local authority stated that its preferred solution for the future of County Hall is to build a smaller replacement office. Similarly, no final decision has been taken on this.

Any potential refurbishment of City Hall is separate to the maintenance work which will take place over the winter.

The council spokesperson added: “All services affected by the temporary closure will have alternative service delivery plans in place, operating from alternative locations.

“This includes private hire for weddings and functions. Registry Office weddings will be located in the historic Insole Court.

“All other Registry Office functions will be based at the Glamorgan Archives building.

“Those affected by the temporary closure of City Hall have been contacted and further updates will be given as we approach the start of the essential maintenance work.”

First opened in 1906, City Hall is where Cardiff Council conducts its full council meetings and has been used more recently for wedding celebrations and other private functions.

Functions organisers will be offered alternative locations for their events, and the monthly full council meetings, which normally take place in the City Hall Chamber, will be held at County Hall.

Staff based in the City Hall offices will also be temporarily relocated.

