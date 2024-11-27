Landmark report calls for immediate action to safeguard Wales’ rainforests

The vast majority of Welsh rainforest habitat is in ‘unfavourable’ condition, with many sites suffering from multiple compounding threats, according to a landmark report that assesses the health of Wales’ rare temperate rainforests,

Wales is among the few global custodians of precious temperate forest habitats – remnants of an ancient woodland landscape which cover less than 1% of the planet – and The State of Wales’ Rainforests report from The Alliance for Wales’ Rainforests (AWR) finds that despite their critical role in climate mitigation and ecological resilience, more needs to be done to protect them for future generations.

As a result, the AWR is calling on the Welsh Government to take immediate conservation action to protect these unique ecosystems.

The report highlights the ecological richness of Wales’ rainforests, which host over 400 rare species of mosses, liverworts, lichens, and specialist birds and bats. These habitats are invaluable not only as biodiversity hotspots, but also as natural carbon sinks and nitrogen fixers.

Key findings

Only 22% of rainforest sites surveyed are in “good” condition, with none rated as “very good.” Invasive species like Rhododendron and ivy are present in 70% of surveyed sites, with many sites also suffering from invasive insensitive grazing and air pollution.

The report also found that over 536 lichen species depend on Ash trees, which are now threatened by Ash Dieback, and nearly 20% of the UK’s mosses and liverworts are also at risk in these habitats.

Concerningly, only 12% of Wales’ temperate rainforests are legally protected. A stronger protected sites network is vital to achieve Wales’ goal of protecting 30% of its land for nature by 2030.

The report also outlines a detailed action plan, emphasising the need for the Welsh Government to act quickly and decisively to protect and restore these habitats of international significance.

Increased Protection and Restoration: Expand legal protections and prioritise restoration in high-connectivity areas to create resilient rainforest networks. Enhanced Management: Implement conservation grazing and other active management strategies to maintain healthy forest structures, reduce canopy overcrowding, and support natural regeneration. Invasive Species Control: Urgently manage both non-native and native invasive species to improve habitat quality. Investment in Research: Enhance research on the role of rainforests in carbon storage, ecosystem resilience, and the impacts of pollution.

The newly formed AWR is a collaboration between organisations that are committed to securing a positive future for temperate rainforest habitats and their associated species in Wales and the UK; Wildlife Trusts Wales, Eryri National Park Authority, Coed Cadw (The Woodland Trust in Wales), RSPB Cymru, National Trust Cymru and Plantlife.

Through collaborative working, they aim to highlight the ecological, environmental, and cultural significance of Welsh rainforests, and champion their positive management, protection and expansion.

In recent years, schemes such as the LIFE Celtic Rainforests Project, have taken direct action against some of the primary threats facing temperate rainforests in Wales; this important work not only improves the future resilience of temperate rainforest sites, but can also be used to inform and inspire others to take action.

Multiple threats

The State of Wales’ Rainforests report is the first major output of the AWR. It establishes an ecological baseline for temperate rainforest condition in Wales, shining a spotlight on the multiple threats that these habitats face, and outlining the actions required to restore them and create a healthier, better connected and more resilient rainforest landscape.

Kylie Jones Mattock, Interim Director at Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales said, “This report marks a critical step in safeguarding Wales’ natural heritage, underlining the importance of proactive rainforest conservation for future generations. We are urging the Welsh Government to take notice, and act now whilst we still have time to protect and restore these vital habitats.”

The AWR’s three key asks for the Welsh Government are to recognise the importance of Welsh temperate rainforests; to ensure that restoration of temperate rainforests is prioritised/addressed through policy and legislation such as Sustainable Farming Scheme; and to ensure there is greater understanding of the current status of temperate rainforests with threats identified and agreed actions to address them.

Rachel Sharp, director of Wildlife Trusts Wales said: “Most people are familiar with tropical rainforests, but temperate rainforests can also grow here in Wales – but their size and range have been severely reduced across Wales in recent years and they face many threats including invasive species, air pollution and overgrazing.

“The Welsh Government needs to recognise the importance of these critically endangered forests and prioritise their protection and restoration. Urgent action is required to ensure we do not lose our rainforests.”

Adam Thorogood, Rainforest Programme Manager, Plantlife, said: “This landmark report demonstrates the immense value and extreme vulnerability of Wales’ temperate rainforests, a habitat that plays home to diverse communities of globally rare lichens, mosses and liverworts and the wealth of wildlife they support.

“This is a concerted clarion call for both better protection and appropriate management of remaining rainforests, and promotion of plans to extend the rainforest zone, which must be heard and acted on if we are to arrest staggering nature declines and combat the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

“Wales’ wet and wild rainforests are a treasure trove of bryophytes (mosses and liverworts) with some of the richest sites providing safe harbour to up to 20% of British species. That there has been a decline in distribution of 44% of bryophytes across Wales since just 1970 brings into sharp focus just how special these rare and threatened habitats are, and the need to act fast to arrest these losses.”

Integral

Rhys Owen, Head of Conservation, Trees & Agriculture from Eryri National Park Authority added, “These temperate rainforests form an integral part of Eryri’r ecosystems and special qualities, are a highly valued part of our cultural and natural heritage, and it is essential that what remains is protected for future generations.

“Through the Celtic Rainforest LIFE project, we have taken direct action against some of the primary threats to our most valued rainforest sites across Wales, in doing so delivering demonstrative case studies of good management practices and providing a platform for the newly formed Alliance for Wales’ Rainforests to build on.”

Neil Lambert, Head of Land from RSPB Cymru said: “We’re proud to be part of the Alliance for Wales’ Rainforests to protect one of our most valued and unique habitats in Wales. Welsh temperate rainforests are truly unique, but it is a habitat that is also extremely vulnerable and endangered. This Alliance will use its collective voice to call on the Welsh Government to step-up its commitment to protect and restore this unique habitat.”

Lauri MacLean, Nature Conservation Adviser for National Trust Cymru, said: “Wales is home to one of the world’s rarest habitats, the temperate rainforest, yet only 22% of these precious sites across Wales are in good condition.

“These incredible landscapes are part of our cultural heritage and can play a critical role in our fight to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. That’s why National Trust Cymru is proud to be a part of the Alliance for Wales’ Rainforests calling for greater action to protect and restore rainforest habitat for the benefit of nature, climate and future generations.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome this report and support the important work carried out by Alliance for Wales’ Rainforests to protect and improve our important Celtic Rainforest habitats.

“The importance of our trees and forest landscapes is reflected in our Programme for Government commitments and we are firmly committed to their protection.”

To find out more and read the AWR’s State of Wales’ Rainforests Report in full, visit:

https://celticrainforests.wales/the-state-of-wales-rainforests-report

