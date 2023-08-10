Language association launches partnership with TUC Wales

Cymdeithas yr Iaith is launching a partnership with TUC Cymru to promote and protect the rights of workers to use Welsh in the workplace.

At the National Eisteddfod on Thursday (10 August) Robat Idris, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, and Siân Gale, President Elect of TUC Cymru, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to launch the new partnership.

TUC Wales represents 48 trade unions and 400,000 workers in Wales, and has been granted the ‘Cynnig Cymraeg’ [Welsh Offer] award by the Welsh Language Commissioner.

Cymdeithas yr Iaith has long argued that healthy communities, based upon sustainable work, fair wages, and reasonable living standards, are essential if Welsh is to thrive as a natural language.

Objectives

The aim of the cooperation made through the Memorandum of Understanding is to promote common principles such as fair work, equality and social justice.

Siân Howys, Chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s Welsh Language Rights Group, said: “To achieve the aim of normalising Welsh in the workplace, we have agreed upon common objectives.

“These include raising awareness among workers and employers of the rights to use Welsh in the workplace and to protect that freedom, supporting workers that have experienced unfair treatment or injustice as a result of their use of Welsh as well as promoting opportunities for workers to learn Welsh and up-skill their Welsh in the workplace.

“We have together prepared a pamphlet to mark the beginning of this partnership – Your Rights to Use Welsh at Work, which will be available at the Eisteddfod.”

Dr Mandy James of TUC Cymru said: “I am very excited about this partnership. TUC Cymru is Wales’ voice in the workplace.

“In essence, this partnership focuses on supporting and promoting – with the aim of safeguarding – the freedoms and rights of workers to use Welsh in the workplace and the future of Welsh as a living language in workplaces and communities across Wales as part of a broader agenda of fair work, equality and social justice.

“The partnership is also an expression of the principles and aims we share in terms of supporting and facilitating the use of Welsh in the workplace. Over time we hope to see additional rights introduced and implemented and for Welsh to be normalized in every workplace in Wales.”

