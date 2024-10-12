Large increase recorded in violent and aggressive incidents against council staff

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Violent and aggressive incidents against council staff have jumped by 122 per cent in one local authority over the last year.

There were 218 incidents of violence and aggression against council staff in Blaenau Gwent, compared to 98 during 2022/2023.

Updates to a policy which aims to tackle this behaviour has been welcomed by councillors.

The draft of the Violence and Aggression policy went before councillors at a meeting of the council’s Corporate Performance scrutiny committee on Thursday 10 October.

Schools and care homes

The report highlighted the “large increase” in incidents, which mostly occurred in schools and care homes.

Head of organisational development Andrea Prosser said: “The focus of this policy is to protect the safety and security of staff and others that may be affected by the work of the council.

“The policy has been reviewed and changes highlighted, we’re now covering abuse via social media.

“It clarifies actions under the definition of violence which includes spitting and death threats, and it provides advice and actions to take during a telephone call that becomes abusive.

Abuse

Ms Prosser explained that the policy would also cover councillors, volunteers and “anybody” affected by the work of the council.

She added that trade unions had been “fully engaged” in the review and supported the changes.

Committee chairwoman and Independent group deputy leader Cllr Joanna Wilkins said: “It’s a vital report and unfortunately very much a sign if the times.

“All those things around social media are new, so to have guidance about exactly what to do is important.

“All too often unfortunately (abuse) can feel like part of the job, and it isn’t.”

Cllr Keith Chaplin said: “Just to welcome and support the policy it was really good it’s needed as we have to protect our staff.”

Councillors voted to support the policy and recommend it be approved by all councillors at a future full council meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

