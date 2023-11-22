Largest EV charging facility in Wales opens at National Library

Wales’ biggest EV charging site has opened at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.

The new retail EV charging site will enable up to 40 vehicles to charge simultaneously and brings much-needed charging capacity to mid-Wales as part of plans to install 4,000 EV chargers across Wales by 2030.

Wellbeing goals

The charging hub includes eight rapid (DC) connectors for public access and two rapid (DC) connectors for staff access, enabling a 20% – 80% state of charge within a 40-minute charge.

The rollout is also hoped to increase visitor numbers to the institution, allowing EV drivers to visit the shop and browse the library while they wait for their electric vehicle to complete a charge cycle.

The National Library of Wales will be the charge point operator (CPO) of the site and will manage day-to-day operations for each of the new chargers.

Pedr ap Llwyd, Librarian and Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “This is a major step forward in our offer to visitors and in achieving our wellbeing goals set out in our Strategic Plan in line with the Future Generations Act. We are proud to have worked with Tritium to secure the largest EV facility in Wales to date and will welcome all who wish to use the charging facilities as well as using that time to visit our exhibitions, café, and shop.”

A national landmark

Jane Hunter, CEO, Tritium said: “While the UK Government has now confirmed plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, the rollout of EV charging infrastructure must continue to accelerate to meet their target to install 300,000 public charging stations by 2030.”

She continued: “Our latest installation at the National Library of Wales brings much-needed fast chargers to Wales, and Tritium is proud to be part of a solution that is encouraging both sustainable travel and opportunity charging at this national landmark in Aberystwyth”

