Latest phase of Menai Suspension Bridge safety works completed

The latest phase of refurbishment works on the historic Menai Suspension Bridge has been completed ahead of the crossing’s bicentenary in two year’s time.

The team from Spencer Bridge Engineering, in collaboration with UK Highways A55 Ltd have replaced and painted 168 of the 208 wire rope hangers on the bridge restoring the full structural integrity of the bridge.

Problems with the hangers posed a public safety risk, which resulted in the bridge’s closure in October 2022. The hanger replacement project commenced in Autumn 2023.

Repairs

First opened in 1826, the Grade I listed structure is the second oldest suspension bridge in the world still carrying vehicle traffic and teams from Spencer have been carrying out a series of repairs over the past four years to renovate the crossing ahead of its 200th anniversary year.

The hangers, which range in length from less than 1m to over 14m, were fabricated to a stringent specification, with an incredibly narrow length tolerance, by specialist Swiss steel manufacturer, Fatzer AG.

Challenges

Project Manager Tom Inglis said: “The project posed a number of significant challenges, including working in a harsh environment with strong winds and wet weather, but we have a large and diverse skillset which enables us to draw on past experiences to develop solutions.

“We have decades of experience working on a range of complex bridge and infrastructure projects, and with a very collaborative attitude, allowing us to utilise expertise from right across the team to deliver the most efficient and effective results.

“One of the factors which made this project so successful was the close relationships we have developed over a number of years with the client, UK Highways A55 Limited, and our suppliers. Those relationships were especially important to deliver this challenging project on time.”

A spokesperson for UK Highways A55 Ltd said: “The Menai Suspension Bridge is an icon of civil engineering and a beloved part of local and national heritage. The completion of the hanger replacement programme to schedule is a significant achievement and we are proud to have completed these works thanks to the outstanding leadership of Spencer Bridge Engineering.

“We hope the pause in works over the winter will benefit local residents and businesses with less disruption and improved access during the holiday period. We look forward to completing the rest of the programme of works next year ahead of its 200th anniversary in 2026.”

