Laura Anne Jones cleared by police over expenses allegations

Emily Price

A Welsh Conservative MS who was facing allegations of falsifying mileage for her expenses claims has been cleared of any wrongdoing by South Wales Police.

Laura Anne Jones was stripped of her shadow cabinet position in June after WhatsApp messages appeared to show a member of staff being asked: “When doing petrol thing – always make more than I did – add in stuff please ok.”

The Senedd Standard’s Commissioner Douglas Bain launched a probe following a complaint about Ms Jones but put it on hold whilst officers carried out their own investigation into the messages.

‘Misconceived’

At the time, a solicitor speaking on behalf of the MS for South Wales East said she was “satisfied that any allegations in relation to impropriety surrounding expenses are entirely misconceived”.

In a statement released today, South Wales Police confirmed that Ms Jones is no longer under investigation.

The case was previously closed on October 7 – but was relaunched when new evidence surfaced – although it was unclear what the new evidence was.

A spokesperson said: “South Wales Police has concluded its investigation into an allegation of fraud following a referral from the Senedd Commissioner for Standards.

“No evidence of fraudulent activity has been found and the investigation is now closed. All relevant parties have been updated.”

Closed

Although Ms Jones was suspended from the shadow culture brief during the police investigation, Tory Senedd group leader Andrew RT Davies did not remove the party whip.

Mr Davies always maintained that his MS shouldn’t be “tarred and feathered” before the investigation had run its course.

In a statement, Ms Jones said: “I am glad that today this case has finally been dropped.

“The past few months have been far from ideal but I have been given strength by the fact of my innocence and for the volume of support that I have received.

“I have not let it distract me and I look forward to continuing to serve my constituents to the best of my ability and holding the Welsh Labour Government to account.”

Probe

It is understood the investigation has now been handed back to the the Standards Commissioner to continue his probe.

The Standards Commissioner is an independent person appointed by the Welsh Parliament to investigate complaints about the conduct of Members of the Senedd.

The process is highly confidential with no details made public until the Commissioner has reached a conclusion.

