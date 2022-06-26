UK ‘status quo simply can’t survive’ says co-chair of Wales Constitutional Commission
The constitutional status quo in the UK “simply can’t survive” according to the co-chair of a commission looking at Wales’ future relationship with the rest of the UK.
Prof. Laura McAllister of Cardiff University is co-chairing the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales alongside former Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams.
In comments reported in the Scottish National newspaper, she said that to break up “it only has to be one” part of the UK that needed to want to leave.
And even if that did not happen, there needed to be a discussion about how the future UK would work.
“Don’t forget there are a whole host of problems with federalism that we all know about – not least size and balance and appetite for regional devolution in England, and confederalism essentially requires independent nations to want to come together and pool parts of what they are responsible for,” she said.
“But I do think the status quo simply can’t survive and think we are getting close to that point now.”
‘Not sustainable’
She made the comments at a conference organised by University College London’s Constitution Unit.
“If you draw the parallel with a failing partnership in one’s personal life, a marriage and so on, both partners don’t have to agree they want a divorce, it only has to be one,” she added.
“The problem at the moment is that if there is one partner in the arrangement who feels very strongly it isn’t working for them, then it derails and undermines the whole Union itself.”
Sarah Sackman, public and environmental lawyer at Matrix Chambers, who spoke at the conference about the work of Labour’s constitutional commission headed by Gordon Brown, was also reported to have said the status quo of the Union was “not sustainable”.
“We might muddle through for another few years, depending on the electoral landscape, but it is not sustainable,” she said.
Prof Laura sounds like the ideal candidate for President of Cymru when we break free.
I’m not kidding you, when Royalists say scornfully ‘Who would you choose as a president if we replaced the Royal family?’ I think of Prof Laura for president of a free Wales. Honest!
I am not sure the powers that be in Westminster can agree on anything other than more of the same. If they had a modicum of vision, they would be falling over themselves to allow Gwyl Dewi to be a bank holiday in Wales. But they just find lame excuses why it wouldn’t work. Pathetic!
We need to get real …..apart from
a few crumbs which ARTD can win for his 💯 loyalty to the BJ – we will get nothing until we stand up and seize the day ….as a confident aspiring and inclusive nation 🏴
Where is Grayham Jones when we need him ?
I’r Gad
I’d really like to see Nation look at Glyndwr Cennydd Jones’ proposal on the IWA site. It won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but I do think it’s the sort of change that might get a majority saying “You know what, I can live with that.” My instincts say that events are about to get ahead of the Westminster bubble. The potential for something ugly to happen is there. If we have a viable alternative to the UK it could persuade a majority to transition to new constitutional arrangements and that it could happen quite quickly. My personal red line… Read more »
She is merely stating the obvious. Westminster Tories are so concerned about the break-up of the union they are veering hard right in trying to diminish devolved powers. In trying so hard to take back control they risk losing everything. If they wreck devolution for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland they also wreck that of London, Manchester and other mayoralties and then they will have trouble.
Things really are getting serious, we’ve even got Munira Wilson Lib Dem mp for Twickenham, suggesting the army are used to break the rail strikes, rather apt as Churchill sent the troops into Tonypandy when he was with the Lib Dems?
