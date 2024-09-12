A newly published report has highlighted serious concerns around ‘legal deserts’, solicitor recruitment and crumbling court infrastructure in Wales – calling for the UK and Welsh Government to take urgent action.

The Law Society Wales’ paper, Reimagining Justice in Wales 2030, finds that the number of people eligible for free civil legal aid support in Wales has reduced by 50% since 2009, with free legal advice being ‘concentrated around the urbanised M4 corridor of in the South of Wales’.

These advice deserts, finds the Law Society, are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon with law firms struggling to recruit new talent – with 85% of SME firms listing recruitment as their top concern for the future.

Communities “left without”

In light of these findings, Chair of the Law Society’s National Board for Wales, Mark Davies said: “As Chair of the Law Society National Board for Wales, I am deeply concerned about the growing legal advice deserts across our country.

“Access to justice is a fundamental right, yet many communities in Wales are being left without the vital legal services they need and deserve.”

If a case does manage to proceed, the paper notes that the court system in Wales is physically and technologically outdated with 30% of solicitors describing that they simply didn’t feel safe in the courts citing ‘broken heating, antiquated sewage systems, mould, asbestos, and leaking roofs’.

Devolution of justice

The paper also addresses conversations around devolution of justice to Wales, stating that if it is to happen there must be full funding from UK Treasury based on robust, co-produced coatings

Devolution of justice would also require no barriers or restrictions for solicitors in Wales and England to practise across border, as well as preservation of the current single regulatory framework for solicitors across Wales and England

Commenting on potential devolution of justice, Head of Wales Jonathan Davies said: ‘The Law Society believe that the Welsh Government must put the political, policy and delivery frameworks in place prior to the start of any devolution of justice functions.

“For example, we will continue to echo the importance of a Minister for Justice which would create a much-needed budget line for the sector.

“This idea of evolution, not revolution, will ensure that both the sector and Welsh Government are fully prepared and are in a strong position to ensure that any devolved justice function delivers for the people of Wales.”

To access Reimagining Justice in Wales 2030 in full, along with a summary document, click here

