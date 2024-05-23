Leader of Plaid Cymru launches General Election campaign with 310 mile tour of key seats

Emily Price

Party Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has kicked off Plaid Cymru’s election campaign with a 310 mile round tour of key seats.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the election on Wednesday May 23) night in a rain-soaked press statement in Downing Street, with the date set for July 4.

He made the economy and combating the global security threats facing the UK the key elements of his pitch to the nation as he announced the election date.

A July election is earlier than many in Westminster had expected, with a contest in October or November widely thought to have been more likely.

‘Ready’

Reacting to the announcement Mr ap Iorwerth said Plaid Cymru was, “ready to take this fight to the London parties”.

He will today visit key battleground seats in Carmarthen, Ceredigion Preseli, Dwyfor Meirionydd and Ynys Môn.

The journey from his home in north Wales and back again will amount to around 310 miles.

‘Fairness’

The Plaid Cymru Leader said: “Electing Plaid Cymru members is critical at a time when Wales’ voice at Westminster is being diluted as a result of fewer MPs.”

“In Wales, this election is not about who will hold the keys to Downing Street but rather who will be fighting for fairness and ambition for our nation day in day out.

“The Tories have wreaked havoc on Welsh communities with more and more people suffering the consequences of lower pay packets and higher bills.

“Keir Starmer’s offer of more of the same demonstrates that Labour would continue to take Wales for granted.

“A large Labour majority, if it were to be the case, would allow Keir Starmer to act with impunity and deny Wales’ voice at Westminster.

“Plaid Cymru MPs have a proud record of giving our communities a strong voice in Westminster and working tirelessly to challenge the UK Government when they short-change Wales time and time again.”

Mr Sunak’s announcement came after the Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation slowed to 2.3% in April, down from 3.2% in March.

He said that was a “major milestone” for the country, with inflation now “back to normal” levels.

One reason for delaying might have been to allow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to deliver another tax-cutting financial statement in the lead-up to the vote, but official figures revealed borrowing for April overshot forecasts, hitting £20.5 billion, suggesting he would have had limited scope for pre-election giveaways.

