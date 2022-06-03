Leader unveils ‘most gender balanced cabinet’ Gwynedd Council has seen

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

The most “gender balanced” cabinet that Gwynedd Council has seen has just been announced.

Naming his new Cabinet following recent elections, the leader of Gwynedd Council, Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn hailed his new team as “new and exciting” with a “fine blend of experienced voices”.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys (Porthmadog East) becomes Deputy Leader with responsibility for the Economy and the main cross-departmental programmes.

New members

There are four new members joining the cabinet: Councillor Elin Walker Jones (Glyder) who will lead on Children and Young People; Councillor Menna Jones (Bontnewydd) who is the new Cabinet Member for Corporate Support and the Legal Service; Councillor Beca Brown (Llanrug) is the new member with responsibility for Education; and Councillor Berwyn Parry Jones has been appointed to be responsible for Municipal and Highways and Gwynedd Consultancy.

Councillor Dafydd Meurig (Arllechwedd) continues to be a Cabinet Member leading on the Environment; Councillor Craig ab Iago (Pen-y-groes) continues to lead the portfolio for Housing and Property; and Councillor Ioan Thomas (Menai – Caernarfon) continues in his role as Cabinet member for Finance and Information Technology.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan (Y Bala) also keeps his place as a Cabinet Member, moving to Adults, Health and Wellbeing.

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn said: “I look forward to working with the new Cabinet team as we work towards our aim of providing the best possible services for the people of Gwynedd.

“We have a new and exciting team with a fine blend of experienced voices and new enthusiastic members. I’m also pleased that this is the most gender balanced Cabinet that Gwynedd Council has seen.

“We will be giving our all to the challenges ahead.”

