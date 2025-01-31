Leading member of drugs gang jailed for eight years

A leading member of an organised crime gang who trafficked nearly three kilograms of cocaine in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool has been jailed for eight years.

Said Kaid, 35, previously admitted to conspiring to supply the class A controlled drug and appeared at Cardiff Crown Court today, (31 January).

His sister, Nabeela Kaid, was among four members of the gang jailed at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 17 January.

Organised crime unit

In total, the gang’s members, all from Newport, received a combined jail term of 29 years.

Officers from the serious and organised crime unit at Gwent Police intercepted the gang’s drug-dealing business in July 2023 and brought it to a halt in February 2024.

As part of Operation Biggin, mobile phones were analysed after they were seized during warrants.

This revealed Said Kaid’s status as one of the key figures in the group and alongside Jamie Webber, another leading member of the gang, he was responsible for controlling the drugs line ahead of the onward supply of cocaine in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool.

‘Facing justice’

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Edwards, of Gwent Police, said: “With the sentencing of Kaid Said, Operation Biggin has resulted in lengthy sentences for this organised crime group with six people facing justice for their actions.

“These outcomes were made possible by the important role our communities play in these enquiries as the information given to us helps build our intelligence picture and gives us the chance to bring criminals before the courts.

“Using this intelligence, the Serious and Organised Crime team worked tirelessly to enforce and investigative this organised crime gang.

“The superb work of all officers and staff involved has resulted in the sentences seen over the past few weeks.”

Earlier this month, Nabeela Kaid, 36, Webber, 35, Michael Cornwall, 43, and Alexa Cronin, 42, also admitted to conspiring to supply the class A controlled drug – cocaine – and were all jailed for a combined period of 21 years.

A 24-year-old woman, who also admitted to conspiring to supply the class A controlled drug – cocaine, received a suspended sentence.

