Leading public figures join 4 Nations UK Summit in Cardiff

Top academics, campaigners and charity leaders from Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales have gathered in Cardiff to discuss how they work together to influence UK and devolved Governments in the run up to the next General Election.

Attendees at the prestigious 4 Nations Civil Society UK Summit hosted by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action) and the Wales Governance Centre in St David’s Hotel, Cardiff, have been joined by leading public figures over the past two days (21-22 March).

Attendees and speakers included former FM Mark Drakeford MS, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies MP, Shadow Minister for Civil Society, Lilian Greenwood MP, and Dr Rowan Williams, co-chair of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales.

Community roots

Former FM Mark Drakeford has kicked off his new backbencher role by returning to his community work roots advising the sector on how to successfully influence government in six steps.

In what proved a robust exchange, Welsh Secretary David TC Davies MP ultimately told attendees he was ‘delighted to have the opportunity to speak at the summit and hear how individuals and groups make such an important contribution to our society’.

Co-Chair of Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales, Dr Rowan Williams discussed the recently published report, and was joined by academics from across the UK to discuss wider constitutional futures.

Outgoing WCVA Chief Executive, Ruth Marks, said: ‘This is a crucial time for the sector as we respond to new challenges and operate in a tight financial climate. We hope these talks will help charities, academics, our partners and decision makers strengthen their relationships, generate ideas and work together on shared goals.’

Summit

The summit continues today (22 March) and is hosted by Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, the Civil Society Alliance, Human Rights Consortium Northern Ireland and Human Rights Consortium Scotland.

The event is funded by The Legal Education Foundation.

