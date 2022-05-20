Leading Wrexham councillor says city status makes it ‘official capital of north Wales’

A leading Wrexham councillor has declared that his city’s brand new status makes it “officially” the “Capital City of North Wales”.

Cllr Phillip Wynn, who was the cabinet member for education before the election, made the claim despite there being two other cities in the north of Wales of an older vintage.

Bangor is the oldest city in Wales and has held the status since the 6th century. St Asaph was declared a city in 2012 during the Queen’s Golden jubilee.

Wrexham meanwhile became Wales’ seventh city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, announced this morning.

But Cllr Phillip Wynn took to social media to say: “We can officially call ourselves Capital City of North Wales. A big thank-you to our Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her government for recognising our uniqueness.

“It is up to us to make Wrexham a place we can truly be proud to say is our home. Dare we dream about Wrexham 2025 City of Culture.”

His claim did not impress some of his followers, who pointed out that other cities were available.

North Wales Tourism CEO Jim Jones suggested that “I think you should have a play off with Bangor for that title”.

Former Ynys Môn MP Albert Owen meanwhile suggested that while Wrexham was “the largest” but “Bangor is the senior city of north Wales”. He suggested that they play a football match for the title in neutral St Asaph.

Sports Reporter Thomas Wynne Lewis was slightly less diplomatic, reacting: “I’m not even sure where to begin with this…”

Wrexham’s bid for city status was its fourth after missing out on three previous occasions. Wrexham Council’s ruling administration approved the entry to a competition for UK towns to upgrade their status in December of last year.

The move wasn’t universally popular however with 61 per cent of respondents to a consultation saying they did not feel that Wrexham needed to be a city at all.

