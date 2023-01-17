Leaked documents reveals plans for a network of electricity pylons across Wales

A Welsh countryside charity has revealed details of a leaked document which confirms plans for the construction of an extensive pylon network stretching across Wales.

The Campaign for Rural Wales had asked Bute Energy repeatedly to confirm how they intended to connect proposed wind farm projects, including Nant Mithil in the Radnor Forest, to the National Grid, fearing a network of transmission cables and pylons stretching across the countryside.

Now, CPRW has been shown a leaked document from the company, which has been sent to landowners across Wales setting out plans to construct a transmission network from New Radnor, on the border with England in Mid-Wales, to the National Grid connection at Pont Abraham in Carmarthenshire.

Ross Evans, spokesperson for the Charity, said: “These plans leaked from Bute Energy confirm our worst fears! Connecting any of the plethora of proposed projects in rural Wales was going to be at best a challenge, given that the (Climate Change) Minister, Julie James, has said that the National Grid in Mid Wales is not-fit-for purpose, but building a transmission network across huge swathes of scenic countryside is simply unacceptable!”

“This would leave a huge 60+ mile long transmission cable and pylons across the heart of Wales.

“Meanwhile, the National Grid are in the process of burying transmission cables in Gwynedd as they have accepted that they are an eyesore.”

Mr Evans added: “In the UK, the National Grid are responsible for constructing the energy transmission network. So, it is unclear how Bute Energy are proposing to build this new network.”

“This is not the first time an energy company has claimed something that is outside the realms of their remit, but the fact Bute Energy have put these claims down in writing has worrying implications.

“We would be very interested to know what both the Welsh Government and the National Grid think about these proposals!”

Inundated

CPRW says it has been inundated with calls from concerned members of the public who have received letters from Bute Energy over the last few days, many of which have been accompanied by proposals to “sign up” to the project.

Mr Evan said: “A community group in Llanarthne, Carmarthenshire wrote to us today stating that they have received letters from Bute Energy and Bruton Knowles concerning their plans to connect the Nant Mithil wind farm project to the national grid.

“The letters initially went to all residents in a 4 km corridor and then followed up, they believe, to a further 12 landowners in our area to “conduct surveys” for the installation of 27-metre-high pylons through their community.

“We are urging everyone to consult a solicitor before signing the agreements.”

Last week, Dr Jonathan Dean, the charity’s director, revealed proposals from the energy regulator Ofgem for a new electricity link that could see a string of pylons built from Bangor to Swansea.

