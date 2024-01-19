Leaked video and documents reveal scale of chaos at YesCymru

Emily Price

A leaked YesCymru board meeting video and internal documents have revealed the full scale of the chaos taking place behind the scenes at the pro-independence organisation.

An ongoing investigation by Nation.Cymru exposed cracks in YesCymru’s National Governing Board (NGB) following the sacking of CEO Gwern Gwynfil and two directors.

We have spoken to sources on both sides of the internal conflict and a recorded NGB meeting was made available to us along with emails and documents.

The recording shows a video conferencing meeting in December when the Board’s complaints officer raised concerns about unauthorised spending by NGB Chair, Barry Parkin.

During the meeting, evidence of a £1,600 bill racked up by the Chair for legal costs is discussed by directors.

Unauthorised

The complaints officer said Mr Parkin had incurred the costs when he sought legal advice from the organisation’s retained solicitors, Geldards without the request first being authorised by the board.

Details given in the evidence suggest that the nature of the legal advice related to the termination of the CEO, written resolutions, the status quo of YesCymru and the minuting of meetings.

At the start of the conference call, directors briefly discuss that NGB meetings were not being accurately recorded and some directors called for this to be rectified in the interest of transparency.

A disagreement broke out between directors when the complaints officer suggested that Mr Parkin – who was not present – should be removed as Chair until an independent investigation took place to look at the unauthorised spending.

One director raised concerns about what could happen if details of how YesCymru spends membership money was to be made public to members.

However, the majority of the board agreed to allow Mr Parkin to continue as Chair whilst an investigation was carried out despite concerns that the board could be legally liable should another unauthorised spend take place.

Concerns

At the end of the conference call, the NGB suggested appointing a former police officer to investigate the incurred costs. However, it appears that no such investigation took place.

We have also obtained a report by a disciplinary panel which investigated complaints that two co-opted directors had been unlawfully removed by seven directors – one of which has since stepped down.

YesCymru’s NGB should be made up of 17 directors, however, there are currently only eight – elections are due to take place next month.

The disciplinary panel – made up of YesCymru members who were not connected with the matter – concluded that “the purported dismissal of the two co-opted directors was unlawfully done and as a result is null and void.”

The panel went on to say: “The two co-opted directors remain as directors and YesCymru should immediately move to restore their status as such with Companies House. We request that the NGB correct the record of the unlawful termination at Companies House, without delay.”

“Corrupt”

However, Nation.Cymru understands that the six directors who were investigated and make up the majority of the NGB dissolved the panel and did not follow through with any its recommendations.

One YesCymru source described the organisation’s current board as “out of control and corrupt”.

The six directors who were investigated say they sought legal support after the panel had been set up and were advised that “multiple discrepancies” had occurred contrary to YesCymru’s own policies and procedures.

They told us they have now set up their own independent investigation looking at their decisions over the last six months.

We have also received leaked documents that appear to show attempts to block former directors from standing again by changing the organisation’s bylaws just two weeks before elections take place.

The prior bylaw relevant to elections states that candidates need to have been members for at least three months.

Bylaws

However, an email trail shows several directors agreeing to add lines to the bylaw to include that members looking to stand as directors must not have been asked to resign in the previous two years and must not have been previously removed as a co-opted director.

Nation.Cymru invited the six directors concerned to comment and a statement was released on behalf of Aled Jones, Barry Parkin, Elfed Williams, Gaynor Jones, Naomi Hughes and Phyl Griffiths.

They said: “It is disappointing once again that a nameless person, but someone closely linked to the board, has decided to release information to the press without revealing the full picture.

“A couple of weeks ago a Director, without consulting his fellow Directors, set up a panel to ‘investigate’ a complaint. Following legal advice from YesCymru’s retained solicitors it was clear that multiple discrepancies occurred when the Director carried out his actions contrary to YesCymru’s own policies and procedures and without the Director declaring his own bias and conflict of interest.

“The complainants will be informed that an independent investigator will now look at their complaint following correct procedure according to our policies and procedures.

“The endless attacks on YesCymru’s National Governing Body and the constant leaking of information without providing the full picture are detrimental to the organisation’s reputation and its activities.

“The NGB has therefore agreed to set up an independent investigation into the decisions of the board over the last six months and the role of Directors, including the behaviour of some members who may have potentially attempted to influence decisions that could be regarded as detrimental to the organisation.

“Regional Councils will be consulted on the guidelines of the investigation if a Council of Deputies cannot be formed. Once the report has been published it will be shared with the Council of Deputies or, in the absence of a Council of Deputies, Regional Councils will be consulted on the next steps necessary in order to rebuild YesCymru.

“YesCymru will make no further comments on this or any future ‘leak’ to the press about internal procedures until the independent investigation is concluded.”

