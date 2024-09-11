Stephen Price

New Dysgu Cymraeg / Learn Welsh courses begin later this month, offering the perfect opportunity for new speakers to take their first steps into Welsh learning or brush up on their existing skills.

In a post shared to their social media channels, the Welsh Government said: “Thinking of learning Cymraeg? It’s never too late to give it a go. New Dysgu Cymraeg / Learn Welsh courses are beginning this month!

“There’s plenty of choice available and a croeso cynnes (warm welcome) to everyone.”

Learners aged 18-25 are able to take a free course starting this month, with entry level courses available for beginners, or Foundation level courses which are available for people who already speak a little bit of Welsh and are confident with the present, past, and future forms of the verb.

Courses on other learning levels are also available.

New speakers

Courses for beginners of all ages, called Entry, also begin this September. Courses are available in virtual classes, and some face-to-face, during the day and evening.

The new courses for beginners will begin in September. You can follow Entry 1, or Entry 1 and 2, if you want to learn faster.

To encourage new speakers, there is also a 50% discount on Entry courses – use the code ‘Welsh24’ to pay only £50.

Find out more about Learn Welsh / Dysgu Cymraeg courses here.

Alternatives

Caroline Griffiths from Monmouthshire is a teacher whose son goes to a Welsh primary school. She told Nation.Cymru: “I started on a Learn Welsh course last year when my son enrolled in the local Meithrin.

“As a teacher, it’s an invaluable resource for me to confidently use incidental Welsh in the classroom, and it’s also opened other doors for me.

“I meet with other people from my class regularly to practice and socialise, and I’m beginning to incorporate more Welsh into my daily life – from watching S4C to reading Welsh books such as Yr Hobyd, it’s opened so many doors and I can’t wait to get back to class this month.”

There are plenty of other ways to learn or improve your Welsh, and different methods work better for some. Here are just a few alternatives:

Click here to find out more about SaySomethingInWelsh.

Click here for more info on DuoLingo.

Click here for London based classes (Not exhaustive so please check social media and search engines for what’s on in your area)

Click here to find out more about Lingo Newydd – a magazine for new speakers.

