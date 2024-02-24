Lee Anderson has Tory whip suspended following ‘Islamists’ claims
Lee Anderson has had the Conservative whip suspended after making a widely criticised claim that London Mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by “Islamists”.
A spokesperson for the party’s chief whip Simon Hart said the decision had been taken following the former Tory deputy chairman’s “refusal to apologise” for the remarks made on Friday.
Pressure had been mounting on Rishi Sunak to take action over the comments from the Ashfield MP, with Mr Khan saying the “deafening silence” of the Prime Minister and his Cabinet on the matter amounted to condoning racism.
A Conservative source was defending Mr Anderson as recently as Friday evening before he was stripped of party support on Saturday.
Distanced
Cabinet minister Grant Shapps distanced himself from the remarks on Saturday morning but stopped short of condemning his fellow MP, arguing that people should be allowed to “speak their mind”.
However, business minister Nus Ghani and senior backbencher Sir Sajid Javid were among other senior Tory figures joining a growing chorus of criticism from across the political divide.
In an appearance on GB News on Friday, Mr Anderson had said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London… He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”
A spokesperson for Mr Hart said: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the chief whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP.”
Reform UK
Mr Anderson, a standard bearer for the Tory right, will now sit as an Independent unless he defects to another party that chooses to offer him its backing.
Reform UK leader Richard Tice previously suggested he has been in touch with senior Conservative MPs who were “absolutely furious” about the Government’s handling of immigration.
Mr Anderson was deputy chairman of the Tory Party until resigning in January to rebel against Mr Sunak’s legislation to revive the stalled plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.
He joined 58 other Conservatives to vote in favour of an amendment that sought to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to prevent or delay a person being sent to Kigali under the scheme.
Mr Anderson has served since 2019 as MP for Ashfield, one of the previously Labour seats in the so-called red wall where voters switched to the Tories post-Brexit to give Boris Johnson his landslide victory.
He has not yet publicly commented on the backlash to his remarks or his suspension.
Do Braverman next. Then Truss. And Mogg fibbed to the Queen.
All three, Sunak, Lee and Truss are going the right way for another Jo Cox…
Sunak does not ‘get it’ as he bats for the other side…
Those who chose him for leader should be on remand for being part of a conspiracy to…
@Slash, Burn and Pillage UK
You believe that anyone who dare criticise the Mayor of London and his ever-expanding crackdown on the motorist and his inability to control the ever expanding knife crime figures should be punished for daring to say what many thousands of Londoners would agree with?
I ask you again, do you support the words used by Anderson,
Knife crime is also the job of the Home Sec, but they have all been busy with their Religionist wars led by Modi boy Rishi Ji…
Bigot Lee Anderson is a nasty piece of work. He along with Suella Braverman & Liz Truss have been race baiting while profiting on far-right TV channels & fascist events overseas. And it’s totally unacceptable that sitting politicians are using their privileged position as public servants to attack minorities, especially Muslims, where if similar were said towards the Jewish community would be cries of antisemitism, a police matter, and calls for that MP to be recalled by his or her constituents, suspended for 35 days, triggering a by-election. 🤬
The Tories are right wing scum like Anderson are far Right Fascists and with others from the Tory Party will fit in well with Reform the new English Fascist Party