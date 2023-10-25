Lee Waters reflects on 20mph speed limit rollout
Emily Price
Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters has reflected on the rollout of the default 20mph speed limit which came into force in Wales a month ago.
On Tuesday (October 24), along with the Minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS, Mr Waters met with leaders, cabinet members and transport officers from across Wales to discuss the implementation of 20mph in their areas.
He said: “This was an opportunity to reflect on the nationwide roll-out, share good practice, and explore opportunities for collaboration. I also placed on record my heartfelt thanks to our partners in local government for their continued support.
“They have dealt with a colossal task: the culmination of years of debate and discussion, extensive trials, and many months of intensive preparatory work ahead of the Wales-wide launch on 17 September.
“That is partly a logistical challenge. Changing road signs at this pace and scale is an unprecedented undertaking and that has been compounded by the totally unacceptable vandalism of signs we have seen in some places.
“This action will not lead to a change in the policy and the default speed limit but is a waste of scarce resources and officer time when councils are contending with a range of different pressures.”
Support
Mr Waters said the rollout which came officially into force on restricted roads on September 17 was an “important change”, but, he added it will “take some time to bed in”.
The new default speed limit has been met with both support and fierce opposition with a Senedd petition calling for the limit to be removed so far reaching over 460,000 signatures.
The speed limit change has also been met with opposition from the Welsh Conservatives who forced a vote in the Senedd in an attempt to block the new default limit coming into force.
The Deputy Minister said: “Despite calls from some, the message from highway authorities in Wales has been very clear – we want to allow time for the new speeds to settle before making changes to the exceptions guidance.
“We will respect that feedback and have agreed to work collaboratively with local highway authorities to reflect on the application of the guidance in different parts of Wales.
“We will also look at the approach taken to roads on the threshold between 20mph and 30mph, as well as supporting councils where they are keen to rapidly address obvious anomalies.
“This work, and our wider dialogue with local authorities on the implementation of 20mph, will help establish whether clarifications are needed to encourage greater consistency across Wales, and we will aim to share learnings and feedback by the end of the year.
“I’m also grateful for the continued support of Phil Jones – and the expert panel he leads – for their offer to provide advice and support directly to local authorities, over this post-implementation period.
“Finally, we have agreed to be flexible with the funding available to councils this financial year, and the next, so that they have the resources they need to continue supporting the delivery of this important change.”
What a stupid idea it was to roll out this idiotic blanket 20mph limit. A ridiculous and expensive idea. Lee Waters is deluded.
Not a blanket speed limit, you can keep saying it is, but it isn’t…and, as I am sure you recall from the article, the whole thing was rigorously researched. So ask yourself a question about delusions and what the word “delusion” actually means would be my entirely unsolicited advice to you.
“rigorously researched” Where are the actual verifiable facts?
In the research. Just because someone hasn’t delivered the statistics to you on a golden platter and you undoubtedly haven’t gone looking for them, does not mean they don’t exist.
I take it you don’t drive or have other reason for your support such as work in WG
unbelievable destruction of the Welsh economy , I am ashamed to live here and wish to leave. I feel that strongly driving around in these convoys of distressed drivers at 18mph being overtaken by bicycles,
stupid just plain and simple.
Gwynt teg ar eich ôl!
I drive and I don’t work for the WG or even support Welsh Labour but I have no problem with the new rules. You can barely go above 20 in a city any way and in the countryside where I live I have found it quite relaxing to go slower through villages. The only non-relaxing part are people coming up my arse, and that includes buses.
I drive. I have no connection to Y Senedd. It is just hysteria to claim the 20mph limit on some roads is destroying the Welsh economy. If you wish to leave, leave. That is your right. But be careful that you don’t move to one of the English regions that also has 20mph limits or you will have just as many strong feelings and shame living there.
I think 97% of 30mph being reduced IS a blanket change
It was so rigorous that it did not take into account the full extent of it’s consequences. The flawed evidence has already come to light with the report by Spain of an increase in fatalities over the previous speed limit, 2019 at 118, 2021 – 2022 126 fatalities. The evidence of welsh bus company’s now having to discontinue established daily route due to punctuality issues. Delivery drivers failing to deliver goods as it would incur overtime payment which their company’s would incur.
‘The truth will out!
What utter rubbish, Bus companies are reducing services due to lack of finance and shortage of drivers and not because of some minor reduction in the default speed limit that probably doesn’t even affect the majority of bus routes in Wales, and those it does affect are unlikely to be any more delayed than they were by traffic congestion. The ludicrous claims being made by some of the detractors of the new default speed limit in built up areas stretch credibility to the extreme. Ditto with delivery drivers, the vast majority of whom are paid on a per package rate… Read more »
You could not be more wrong. My wife works for a care agency. Now they cannot get round to the same amount of patients in a day. They are having to choose whether to reduce the time they spend with each person or miss one vulnerable patient out.
Over the last 2 weeks I have seen many buses up here in the north doing more than 20mph, it’s a load of rubbish and an excuse for them to take advantage of this situation to cut routes that they want to cut anyway.
Eitha gwir. Polisi er achub bywydau ac amddiffyn yr amgylchedd, wedi’i saernïo yn hyblyg fel bod modd ei addasu i amgylchiadau lleol.
Gwaetha’r modd, y mae yn ein plith rai a grêd fod ganddynt hawl i anafu a lladd.
Everywhere I drive(and I drive a lot in my line of work) I see 20mph signs. In city centres to the most unknown hamlets. I have yet to see anywhere that has retained the 30mph limit. The new speed limit is mandatory Everywhere the limit used to be 30mph. If that isn’t a blanket action, what I’n your gifted opinion is?
There are certainly still a good number of 30 mph limits here with us, with 20’s predominately in village high streets and the like – where residents now have a better quality of life. Why are so many people these days only focused on themselves? Lets be honest that’s where this comes from. You can quote delivery times this, bus times that … but fundamently its all down to the inconvenience factor on me, me, me! Think about the effect your speed – additional noise, pollution and danger you pose to all those you drive past … just to get… Read more »
…..but I will be driving through your village high street making more noise and putting out more pollution for a longer time as my engine is spinning faster in a lower gear at 18mph. I’ve tried it, it’s a simple fact.
I drove from Wrecsam to Nottingham last weekend and saw many 20mph zones on that trip… IN ENGLAND! But it’s just Wales that has gone mad isn’t it.
Where do you live and drive? Near me, it’s just estates, schools and hospitals where 20 is applied. Very few roads in the countryside at 30. Mostly 50. Only 20 on winding roads through hamlets.
Sometimes I think the antis are just making stuff up!
This stupid policy means there is an increase of emissions. The stupid man is both for and against fuel emissions! That says is all. Shame he didn’t accidently vote against his own stupid policy like he did 3 times before.
I don’t see that it’s ridiculous – it has the potential (demonstrated by experience in Spain and elsewhere) to save many lives/injuries, and thus save lots of money. My experience so far is that my journey times in Newtown are not increased at all significantly. Observance seems good, and I can imagine it will become a non-issue quite quickly.
Time to start enforcing it. Or drop it. Seems people are starting to get non observant. If they are going to persevere then the time for a few warnings and fines to drop is now.
Interesting to compare the reg plates of those complying and those not. Particularly during the half term break for English schools (hence visitors)! For many where I live, compliance seems a matter of national pride. Da iawn chi.
Comparing plates? Mine is local runs through the 20. Initially high observance, still appearing to be a high observance but a few starting to get tail gatey. Overtaken a few times now (one ran a red) but I expect they would be doing that in a 30 (I also get that). Probably more to do with lack of policing and no fear o getting caught.
The really idiotic and stupid thing is that in the UK 50% of drivers exceed the 30mph limit – https://roadsafetygb.org.uk/news/50-of-drivers-exceed-speed-limit-on-30mph-roads/
Your point is…?
I agree that those 50% of drivers who exceed the 30mph limits are idiotic and stupid. But you can’t educate gammon
How this guy got into the Senedd is a complete mystery. He opens his gob and a pile of 💩 falls out.
You could always stand for the Senedd yourself, I’m sure you’d be more than adequate competition!
By the tone of your reply you are obviously a Lee Waters supporter so tell me Padi what you think this man has achieved during his term of office.
Most drivers never did observe it. I predicted exactly that. Also, it doesnt sound like Lee Waters is reflective at all. More should have been done to identify arterial routes – instead we have some silly situations where a bunch of different speed limits apply in the space of 100m or so. It is right that residential areas should be 20mph – but simply reducing all 30mph restrictions was not a good idea. Leadership was needed to put sensible speed limits in place on key routes. Looks like that will only happen long after the horse bolted. I know of… Read more »
Spot on
Change programmes are rarely perfect first time, especially on a scheme of this size.
An iterative cycle of Observe > Plan > Implement > Review > Revise> Plan > Implement (or some variation of this) is normally applied. This project is currently in the Review phase, but is getting drowned out by melodramatic angry man-children. This will be a non-issue in 6 months, except in Tory run areas where they will deliberately make the routes inconvenient in order to keep the angry folks angry at the Senedd
Gwir bob gair. Cofiaf yr union un ffromi plentynnaidd adeg cyflwyno’r anadliadur, y cyfyngiad 70 mya, gwregysau diogelwch, ayyb. Ac i wneud yr holl ffwdan yn fwy o smonach, roedd rhai o’r giwed uchaf eu cloch – Andrew Rhadamanthus Thoth Davies AS yn eu plith – yn gefnogol i’r cyfyngiad newydd yn eitha diweddar.
a’r gwaharddiad ysmygu. a’r y tal am fagiau plastig
Local authorities were empowered to make the necessary changes and could choose to keep arterial routes at 30mph, as has been the case in Cardiff and other areas where the local councils have been made up of members with a modicum of grey matter between their ears. It’s not rocket science and in any case, most of the opposition is from selfish car drivers with an over-entitled sense of privilege.
Good point. Just last week I went to Cardiff. From the interchange to parking near city hall, I experienced no limits below 30mph. The same when I got back to my home town. No 20mph at all until I got back onto the estate. It barely has any impact on my life. I suspect it’s the same for most people if they were being honest. It does make me laugh though how so many speeding drivers are suddenly so concerned about the welfare of bus companies, given the contempt they show buses on the road by their dangerous driving
Totally agree, I have not heard anyone disagree with a considered implementation of a 20 limit in appropriate places àt appropriate times. Is it really necessary on an arterial route outside a school at 3am during the summer holidays? This is the case at our local school.
Lee Walters, you will have plenty of time to reflect after you lose your seat at the next election.
As Climate Change Minister, is he not concerned about the possibility of increasing emissions by having vehicles stuck in second gear and idling whilst stationary?
I await the latest accident statistics with genuine interest.