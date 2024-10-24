Lee Waters to stand down from Senedd

Martin Shipton

Former Economy and Transport Deputy Minister Lee Waters has announced that he will not be standing at the next Senedd election in 2026.

In a letter to members of his local party in Llanelli, Mr Waters wrote: “The Labour Party are about to begin the process for choosing candidates for the next Senedd election in 2026 and they have asked sitting Senedd Members to let them know whether they want to be reselected.

“I have today let Welsh Labour’s General Secretary, and the Chair of Llanelli Constituency Labour Party, know that I won’t be putting my name forward for re-selection.

“By the time of the next election I will have spent a full decade in our Senedd. I’ve never considered elected office to be a career, but a public service. I’ve given 100% of myself to the role and have tried my very best, both as a constituency representative and as a Minister.

“I’m grateful to members for their support, and to the people in Llanelli and the Gwendraeth valley for giving me the chance to serve. It has been a genuine privilege, and an enormous challenge.

“I’ve always thought that the task of tackling Wales’ problems is best approached as a relay race, and I feel it’s time now to hand on the baton to some fresh legs so that others can have their chance to make a contribution.

“I expect the process for selecting six candidates for the new, larger, seat of Carmarthenshire will begin some time next year from the spring onwards. It is vital that we have the best possible range of candidates for members to choose from so that we can have a strong representation in our area.

“Thank you again for your ongoing support. I will continue to do my best until the end of this Senedd term.”

20 mph speed limit

Mr Waters was the architect of the 20mph default speed limit on Wales’ roads – a fact that led to his getting a lot of abuse both in person and on social media. He was also targeted for harassment by far-right thugs.

Despite conceding that the roll-out of the lower speed limit could have been done better, Mr Waters has defended it as a life-saving measure, Accident statistics appear to have vindicated the policy.

Originally from Ammanford, Mr Waters studied politics at Aberystwyth University and later worked as a researcher for former Secretary of State for Wales Ron Davies.

He worked as a journalist for both BBC Wales and ITV Wales.

Sustrans

Later he became director in Wales of the active travel charity Sustrans and of the think tank the Institute of Welsh Affairs.

He was first elected to the then National Assembly in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021.

Earlier this week he was appointed to help a drive to build 20,000 new low carbon social homes for rent,

Mr Waters hasn’t been a conventional politician and on occasion has been surprisingly candid. In 2019 he made a speech in which he stated: “The truth is we don’t really know what we’re doing on the economy.”

The comment was seized on by opposition politicians as a gaffe, but some others saw it as refreshingly honest.

