Lee Waters to step down from transport post
Lee Waters, the minister in charge of implementing Wales’ 20mph default speed limit, has announced his intention to step down from his transport role.
Mr Waters’ position as Deputy Minister for Climate Change was pivotal in rolling out the 20mph default speed limit for Wales, which came into force on September 17 2023.
Deleting account
Announcing his decision on X today (4 March 2024), he wrote: “Over the last 15 years I’ve spent far too much time on Twitter.
“It stopped being fun a while ago but I now get a pile of malign comments for even the most innocuous posts.
“When I leave my transport role in a fortnight I’ll be deleting my account. Elon can shove it up his X”
“No confidence”
Mr Waters faced a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Welsh Conservatives back in September 2023.
Before the debate, Welsh Tory shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said: “His position is untenable, it’s time for him to go.”
Wales is the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed from 30mph to 20mph on restricted roads and the controversial policy has drawn support as well as opposition.
A petition calling for the Welsh Government to scrap the new 20mph default speed limit has attracted the most signatures since the Senedd was created back in 1999.
Mr Waters also became a target for some opponents of the introduction of the limit.
“Sigh of relief”
Responding to the news that Mr Waters was stepping down, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, shared a photo of Mr Waters on his Instagram account, accompanying his post with the Spice Girls’ song, ‘Goodbye’.
His Instagram post said: “Lee Waters, the man who imposed 20mph speed limits on Wales, has announced he’s standing down.
“This will relieve many Welsh people. But sadly it’s false hope.”
“Lee Waters imposed 20mph speed limits on Wales with the support of Labour, Plaid and the Lib Dems.
“We’ll get more of the same from his successor.”
He previously said: “Motorists and business owners across Wales will breathe a sigh of relief at this news.
“The Deputy Minister’s time in post has been characterised by one anti-motorist policy after another, slowing Wales down and doing serious damage to our economy.
“It’s time to scrap the road building ban, scrap the 20mph speed limit, and implement a transport policy that gets Wales moving.”
I’d rather he showed more courage by staying on to defend his original VERY SANE initiative.
Yes, it’s a fundamentally sound policy, which cannot be said for many Welsh Government initiatives.
So Drakeford and one of his twelve disciples leaves the table, may the rest follow smartly…
Who picks up the tab ? We the people of Cymru do…
To see the back of Rani Morgan would give the soul of my dear departed mother in law some solace…
Great news
“Taxi for Mr Waters”. It will be a slow one, of course.
A day of rejoicing in Llanbedr…the underhand so and so…
That good little droid Andrew R2D2 is just a hypocritical pile of dogsh!te, always willing to do what his masters in Westminster instruct him to do.
Let’s hope the next transport minister is from the rural heart of Cymru…
Why? 80% of the population of Wales live urban areas. This idea that rural Wales is the ‘heart’ of Wales is a myth and a very damaging one at that.
Oops…my view across the river of Cader Idris in it’s snow topped majestic beauty says different…say hiya to Fireman Sam…ha ha ha…
So how is the view through your rose tinted specs?
Be sure to say shwmae to Tractor Tom.
No roses just raw nature, the honk of the Geese and the tide rising and falling with the moon. I can see from the Bwlch to the Bridge, with the gold hills like a Swiss Cheese behind me, no coal tips but quartzfalls tumbling down through the wood planted by soldiers returned home after the Battle of the Nile to mark the Peace after war and Iolo’s mate’s lending library beyond the old ship yards and beyond that the center of the course cloth industry. I too grew up with my own Pandy…
No Roses just pure Hanes Cymru, tara..
It’s obvious that Andrew RT Davies doesn’t believe there is a serious environmental crisis which threatens the very ability of humans to continue to inhabit our planet. He clearly believes we can continue to pollute the atmosphere, damage people’s health, continue to increase global temperatures (which last year passed the 1.5 degrees agreed at the Paris Climate Conference on every single day) without affecting ourselves and the planet. The bad news for those who believe we can continue in the same old way without any harmful effects is that the measures taken so far by the Labour government, while a… Read more »
To pop up again as Mr Miles’ right-hand man, be careful what you wish for
Good. I hope he takes his stupid policies with him.
Why even bother quoting what R2D2 says – we know he is only capable of bile and soundbites and the endless shrill of dog-whistle-politics.
Wonder if he will reverse the restrictions on the M4 as the other government has removed the speed restrictions on the M1 and M6 before he goes or must we wait a lifetime to get back to some resemblance of normality in the transport sector.
Good riddance. Trouble is another droid will undoubtedly replace him.
All you can do is hope they haven’t been indoctrinated by the climate lobby and associated grifters. This guy had zero distance or objectivity. We just need someone who makes reasoned rational decisions on initiatives and takes into account the cost and people’s varied priorities. They absolutely have to consider cost more and if an initiative will have ANY GLOBAL CLIMATE IMPACT AT ALL?
I will miss him myself as will many others I think he is a great guy and a visionary with the will to actually do things rather than just talk about them.
His 20mph legacy is the envy of most of the civilized world and many countries such as Scotland and much of England plan follow his plans in the coming years.
He is quite right about twitter. It is now a cess pit and full of hate. Best thing the world can do is cancel their accounts and let musk suffer. But then hate can be stoked by opposing the 20mph in the right area’s such as calling it a blanket ban and favouriting channels like gbeebies or certain motoring sites to spout off nonsense.
But ARTD celebrating the way he does, he did that with 30p lee. Hows that going?
This is what happens when you think you can headbutt the nation into submission on a vast range of topics – you may bite off more than you can chew and end up with a headache. Let this be the last in a line of authoritarian, blinkered, climate obsessed politicians that think they can carry on regardless. Heed the voices and protests from the Welsh people & farmers on matters of bad policy and wasteful ideologically driven spending that we disagree with. Consider OUR priorities over yours and far above your career ambitions. We can distinguish between good leadership and… Read more »
Lee Waters’ statement is a fitting way to quit the hate filled cesspit that is musk’s X and also to announce that he will be stepping down as Wales’ transport minister. I feel bound to say that, with the possible exception of Leanne Wood, i can’t think of a politician in Wales in modern times who’s been the target of more vile online abuse and threats than Lee Waters. And it hasn’t only come from people opposed to efforts save lives on Welsh roads – it’s also come from far right bigots opposed to UK home office plans (now dropped)… Read more »