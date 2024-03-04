Lee Waters to step down from transport post

Lee Waters, the minister in charge of implementing Wales’ 20mph default speed limit, has announced his intention to step down from his transport role.

Mr Waters’ position as Deputy Minister for Climate Change was pivotal in rolling out the 20mph default speed limit for Wales, which came into force on September 17 2023.

Deleting account

Announcing his decision on X today (4 March 2024), he wrote: “Over the last 15 years I’ve spent far too much time on Twitter.

“It stopped being fun a while ago but I now get a pile of malign comments for even the most innocuous posts.

“When I leave my transport role in a fortnight I’ll be deleting my account. Elon can shove it up his X”

Over the last 15 years I’ve spent far too much time on Twitter. It stopped being fun a while ago but I now get a pile of malign comments for even the most innocuous posts. When I leave my transport role in a fortnight I’ll be deleting my account. Elon can shove it up his X — Lee Waters MS (@Amanwy) March 4, 2024

“No confidence”

Mr Waters faced a vote of no confidence, tabled by the Welsh Conservatives back in September 2023.

Before the debate, Welsh Tory shadow minister for transport Natasha Asghar said: “His position is untenable, it’s time for him to go.”

Wales is the first country in the UK to reduce the default speed from 30mph to 20mph on restricted roads and the controversial policy has drawn support as well as opposition.

A petition calling for the Welsh Government to scrap the new 20mph default speed limit has attracted the most signatures since the Senedd was created back in 1999.

Mr Waters also became a target for some opponents of the introduction of the limit.

“Sigh of relief”

Responding to the news that Mr Waters was stepping down, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, shared a photo of Mr Waters on his Instagram account, accompanying his post with the Spice Girls’ song, ‘Goodbye’.

His Instagram post said: “Lee Waters, the man who imposed 20mph speed limits on Wales, has announced he’s standing down.

“This will relieve many Welsh people. But sadly it’s false hope.”

“Lee Waters imposed 20mph speed limits on Wales with the support of Labour, Plaid and the Lib Dems.

“We’ll get more of the same from his successor.”

He previously said: “Motorists and business owners across Wales will breathe a sigh of relief at this news.

“The Deputy Minister’s time in post has been characterised by one anti-motorist policy after another, slowing Wales down and doing serious damage to our economy.

“It’s time to scrap the road building ban, scrap the 20mph speed limit, and implement a transport policy that gets Wales moving.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

