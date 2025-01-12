Leisure centres at risk of closure as part of council’s recreation strategy

A Welsh council is considering the closure of three leisure centres this summer as part of its recreation strategy ‘to encourage healthy lifestyles’.

The future of council-run leisure centres in Bedwas, Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar are all under threat – but residents will soon be able to have their say on the proposals before a final decision is made.

The proposed cuts form part of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s ten-year sports and active recreation strategy, launched in 2018 “to encourage healthy lifestyles and support our residents to be more active, more often”.

Commenting on the proposals, Cllr Sean Morgan, who leads the council, said: “Along with our playgrounds and country parks, the huge investment that has been made in facilities such as 3G pitches, means we are well on our way to making our core aim a reality.”

Challenges

The council argues it has the most leisure centres of any Welsh local authority, with a budget of £4.2 million, but is facing “significant financial challenges”.

Its strategy, now at the halfway point of its lifespan, includes a “rationalisation” of facilities down to four “strategic leisure centres” in Caerphilly, Newbridge, Risca and in the Aberbargoed and Bargoed area.

This leaves the other three leisure centres at risk, and cabinet members are expected to start the process of potentially closing them down at a meeting next week.

The council claims alternative provision for the services in Bedwas, Cefn Fforest and New Tredegar can be provided elsewhere or run remotely from another centre.

Savings

Around 17 full-time equivalent staff are employed at the three sites, which collectively welcomed more than 200,000 visitors in 2023/24.

Shutting the three sites could save the council £1.1 million over the medium term, it estimates.

A public consultation on the proposals is likely to launch following cabinet discussions.

Depending on the outcome of that consultation process, the leisure centres could close down on July 31.

