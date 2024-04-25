Leisure services in Merthyr Tydfil to return to the council at the end of April

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Leisure services in Merthyr Tydfil will return to the council by the end of April, with the assumption that a leisure trust will continue to run services at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

In a statement the council said that on Tuesday, April 30, Merthyr Tydfil leisure and cultural services will return to the council with a view to an alternative experienced provider operating leisure services on the council’s behalf.

The council’s assumption, therefore, is that Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Trust (Wellbeing Merthyr) will continue to run services at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre from Wednesday, May 1, adding that this was now solely a matter for the trustees.

The council said the transfer of leisure services back to the council includes the re-opening of the pools at Merthyr Tydfil Leisure Centre in the coming weeks.

All council-owned buildings will return as part of that transfer and library and parks services will be directly run by the council.

Redhouse will return to the control of its owners Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association.

Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre will remain the responsibility of its trustees as it is not, and never has been, a council asset, the statement said.

The council said: “The council’s aim has always been to maintain services at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre.

“Over recent months the council has continuously attempted to contact the trustees to find a resolution and way forward for services.

“Throughout this journey the council has endeavoured to keep members of the public, staff, trades unions, and elected members informed of this challenging situation.

“Unfortunately, to date, no indication of the future of Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre has been provided by the trust

“The council’s assumption, therefore, is that the trust will continue to run services at Aberfan & Merthyr Vale Community Centre from Wednesday, May 1. This is now solely a matter for the trustees.

“The council hopes that the trustees will do everything in their power to maintain services and protect the jobs of the dedicated staff at the centre who have served the community of Aberfan for so long.”

