LezDiff: International Lesbian Film & Arts Festival returns to Cardiff

LezDiff returns to Cardiff this weekend for its second year of celebrating lesbian and queer women in film, arts and music – with a packed 3 day programme of events.

Taking place from Friday 17 May through to Sunday 19 May at The Atrium, Cardiff city centre, with a special event at the Queer Emporium, the event has fast become a highlight of the LGBTQ+ calendar in Wales.

Established in 2022 by Film Director Rachel Dax who wanted to champion LGBTQ+ women in creative arts and film, along with a space to accurately portray the lives and experiences of modern lesbians and queer women.

LezDiff also hopes to celebrate and educate through discussions, Q&A and workshops about issues that affect queer women today and in doing so, ensuring equality of participation and engagement from lesbians, trans lesbians, bisexual women and queer women in all sections of society.

Champion

LezDiff Founder and Festival Curator, Rachel Dax said: “In a TV and cinematic landscape where lesbian lives are often underrepresented, I’m very proud to unveil our latest LezDiff program—a vibrant tapestry of diversity spanning three days.

“Our mission: to amplify, embrace, and champion lesbian, bisexual, and queer women, as well as non-binary individuals, across the spectrum.

“We invite all to join our LezDiff audience, where we illuminate the narratives and voices of LGBTQ+ women and non-binary individuals and celebrate fresh, unparalleled stories.”

Highlights of the festival will include a screening of feature film ‘Professor Marston & The Wonder Women’ about the women who inspired his fictional character ‘Wonder Woman’ and a series of short films exploring the lives of disabled women navigating love in the modern world – a subject that has been underrepresented in mainstream cinema, along with screenings of shorts that reflect modern queer women’s lives.

Hisorically Speaking offers a captivating journey into the life of Welsh poet Katherine Philips through a compelling theatre piece performed by Jane Hoy and Helen Sandler, while Norena Shopland sheds light on Welsh lesbian history, offering a rich tapestry of stories from her research.

Joyous celebration

A festival wouldn’t be a festival without great music, and on Friday Evening The Queer Emporium will host a gig by local artists Becky Winfield, Melda Lois and Asha Jane.

As the festival draws to a close on Sunday night, a dazzling closing party will allow attendees to dance the night away in a joyous celebration of queer culture and creativity.

At LezDiff 2024, accessibility is at the heart of the event. All films will feature subtitles, and discussions and talks will be supported by hearing loops and British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters, guaranteeing an enriching experience for everyone

The event has been described as “three days of pure, queer joy and entertainment in the city that is open to all queer humans and allies.”

For further information on events, tickets, line up, organisers & mission statement visit www.lezdiff.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

