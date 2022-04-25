Lib Dem leader Ed Davey calls for action on pollution during Wales visit

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has said that one of his party’s top priorities is to put pressure on the Welsh Government and water firms to stop raw sewage from being released into Welsh rivers, during a visit to Wales.

The UK Party Leader visited Wales this weekend where he was joined by Welsh Party Leader Jane Dodds MS in Hay-on-Wye where they took part in the monitoring of pollution in the River Wye alongside citizen scientists.

On the local elections, Davey said the party is heading in the right direction in Wales, fielding the highest number of candidates since 2012 and hoping to capitalize on troubles within the Conservative Party alongside apathy in councils that have been dominated by Labour for many years.

Commenting Ed Davey said: “We’ve been trying to push for measures in the UK Parliament to force water companies to eliminate the practice but the Conservatives have been voting against our proposal which we think are very reasonable and sensible. I know Jane has been raising the same issues in the Senedd.

“Across Wales, our candidates are standing to protect Wales’ pristine natural environment. What is happening to the River Wye and others across Wales is a national scandal. It is even more scandalous that Welsh Water bosses awarded themselves over £900,000 in bonuses in the last two years despite continuing to pump raw sewage into Welsh Waters.

“On a national level, Welsh families are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are increasing taxes. We are arguing that VAT should be cut by 2.5 per cent. That would give the average family £600 a year in tax cuts, also helping to put money back into the local economy.”

‘No opposition’

Welsh Leader Jane Dodds MS said that she was calling on Welsh Labour to ban bonuses for sewage bosses while they continue to pollute our rivers.

“We also want to see the Welsh Government give Natural Resources Wales the funding it needs to do its job,” she said.

“Across Wales people are fed up of being taken for granted, whether it’s the extraordinary ambulance waiting times or potholes being left unfilled, people want a change.

“We are not only challenging in areas where the Conservatives have fallen into disarray, but also in councils where Labour have been in power decades and are not being held to account. In many of these places, the Conservatives are failing to provide an opposition that focuses on the real concerns of communities.

“A vote for a Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate in May is a vote for a community champion who will fight for cleaner, greener and safer councils.”

