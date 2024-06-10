Lib Dems pledge £760 million in extra funding for Wales

The Liberal Democrats have promised to deliver £760 million in extra funding to Wales as part of their general election manifesto launch today (10 June).

The party’s tax and spending plans will see £760 million added to the Welsh Budget in extra funding each year

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will also publish a manifesto before voters go to the polls on 4 July, setting out the its priorities for Wales.

VAT

The manifesto also pledges not to increases VAT or National Insurance, to close tax loopholes exploited by the top 0.1% wealthiest individuals, saving £5b, and to reversing Conservative tax cuts on banks, raising £4bn.

The Lib Dems also propose Increasing the tax paid by social media and other tech giants to fund improvements to mental health services, worth £2bn.

Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds MS said:” The Conservatives have badly mismanaged the economy and made the cost-of-living crisis worse for everyone. While the Welsh Labour government has shown that it cannot be trusted to spend your money wisely and that it is totally unable to get the basics right for our public services.

“It’s time for a change and in so many parts of the country we have shown that it is the Liberal Democrats who can deliver that change.

“The Liberal Democrat manifesto published today will see £760 million in extra funding to the Welsh Budget.

“It’s a big positive investment that we would use to save the NHS, fix the care and dental crisis, and lift our farmers.

“We will pay for it fairly too because it would be wrong to ask families to pay more to clear up the Conservatives’ mess.

“Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to elect a strong local champion who will fight for a fair deal for you.”

The party’s costed manifesto can be found here.

