Lib Dems toast double by-election success in Powys

The Liberal Democrats have secured a double victory in a council by-election in Powys held on Thursday (9 November).

Elections for the Crickhowell and Cwmdu and Tretower ward were held following the resignations of former Liberal Democrat councillors Matt Beecham and Sarah-Jane Beecham in September.

The husband-and-wife team resigned from the Lib Dem group earlier this year and had been sitting as unaffiliated independent councillors on the authority.

In August they moved from Crickhowell to Pembrokeshire and subsequently resigned their council seats.

The newly elected Liberal Democrats councillors, Claire Hall and Chloe Masefield, secured 698 and 658 votes respectively.

The Conservatives finished on 292 and 275, votes, a decline in support from their result in 2022, which the Liberal Democrats claim is an ominous sign for the Conservatives across Powys.

The party has also expressed its hopes for more success in another Powys Council by-election coming up this month in Talybont-on-Usk.

Fed up

The Liberal Democrat’s candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire at the next general election, David Chadwick, said: “This spectacular double by-election win shows that despite the Conservatives throwing the kitchen sink into trying to win these seats, the public is fed up with their chaos and mis-management.

People are ready to boot them out at the next General Election, with the Liberal Democrats on track to win the Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe seat from them. “Our councillors are hard at work trying to repair the damage caused by the previous Conservative & independent administration. It is encour-aging to see that recognised in these results.

“Claire and Chloe are fantastic local champions: I know they will go on to serve their communities with aplomb.”

