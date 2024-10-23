Liberal Democrat MP elected to influential Welsh Affairs Select Committee

The Liberal Democrats will have an MP on Westminster’s Welsh Affairs Select Committee for the first time in seven years, following the election of David Chadwick.

The Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP’s election will see the Welsh Liberal Democrats have a voice on the Committee for the first time since 2017.

The cross-party committee works to examine the expenditure, administration and policy of the Wales Office, in addition to UK Government policy that affects Wales, and its relationship with the Senedd.

Ceredigion

Mr Chadwick is also the party’s first MP in Wales since then-leader Mark Williams was defeated at the 2017 general election in his Ceredigion constituency by Ben Lake of Plaid Cymru, whose majority of 104 made the seat one of the most marginal in the country.

Before that setback, the party had continuously held parliamentary seats in Wales since the formation of the Liberal Party in 1859.

‘Scrutiny’

Commenting on his election to the committee, Mr Chadwick said: “I am delighted that there will once again be a Welsh Liberal Democrat voice on the Welsh Affairs Committee, providing much-needed scrutiny to this Government and the Wales Office, as well as working cross-party to help come up with solutions to the most pressing problems across Wales.

“I look forward to using my voice and position to work for a better future for all of Wales and to making sure the needs of those in my own constituency are heard whether that’s those in rural Powys or those in the Upper Swansea Valley.

“For too long Wales has been an afterthought of successive UK Governments, I will be working with other Members to ensure that this is not the case in the future and to argue for the funding needed to deliver meaningful change for the Welsh people.”

