Liberal Democrats and Labour agree progressive partnership to take control of Powys Council

Powys County Council will be led by party political groups for the first time since its creation in 1995 as the Welsh Liberal Democrats look set to form an administration in partnership with Welsh Labour.

The Administration is likely to also include the sole Green Councillor in Powys.

James Gibson-Watt, the Welsh Liberal Democrat Group Leader on Powys Council, is expected to be elected as Leader of the Council at the Council’s AGM on Thursday morning, becoming the first Liberal Democrat Council Leader in Wales since 2012.

The agreement between the Welsh Liberal Democrats and Welsh Labour will focus on a set of aims and objectives for the new Council designed to deliver a fresh and distinctive path to meet the serious challenges the county faces.

Historic

Welsh Lib Dem Group Leader James Gibson-Watt said: “This looks set to be a historic moment for the County of Powys. Not since the county’s formation has it been run by anyone other than the independents in one form or another.

“The elections in May 2022 saw a huge change to the composition of Powys County Council. Progressive parties all gained seats, demonstrating a desire from the electorate for Powys County Council to change direction, culture and values.

“It is now the intention of myself and the Welsh Liberal Democrat Group to work with the Welsh Labour group to deliver this change in direction and drive the drastic improvement Powys Council needs.

“While there are differences between our parties we find that there is much on which we agree that gives us a firm foundation for a shared administration that builds a stronger, fairer and greener future for our county.

“I’m excited to get on with the job and start delivering for the people of Powys.”

Welsh Labour Group Leader Councillor Matthew Dorrance added: “We want to help build a stronger, fairer and greener future for Powys and our agreement sets out a road map to that future.

“I am very pleased that Welsh Labour and the Welsh Liberal Democrats have been able to work together to build consensus and agreement around a shared vision for the future where communities prosper, and the Council works for families across the County.

“The challenge is immense, but we stand ready to serve.”

