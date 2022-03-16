Liberal Democrats call on Cardiff Council to ditch Russian anti-virus software

Cardiff Council should immediately move to ditch its current usage of Russian-based Kaspersky anti-virus software, according to the city’s Liberal Democrat group of councillors.

Liberal Democrat spokesperson on finance, modernisation and performance, Councillor Rodney Berman, said that the council should not continue to use a Russian company following sanctions against Russia. He also warned that the virus software could be a security risk.

Germany’s cyber security agency on Tuesday warned that the anti-virus software developed by Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab could pose a risk.

The BSI agency said that the Russia-based cyber-security company could be coerced by Russian government agents to hack IT systems abroad or agents could clandestinely use its technology to launch cyberattacks without its knowledge.

Kaspersky said in a statement yesterday that it was a privately-managed company with no ties to the Russian government. It also added that the warning by BSI was politically motivated.

But Councillor Rodney Berman said: “The council should take action immediately given this warning that continued use of the Kaspersky Anti-virus software could pose a risk.

“And not withstanding any threat to security, I believe we should also not be continuing to provide business to a Russian-owned company in the light of widespread sanctions against Russia.

“The actions of Putin’s Russian state against Ukraine are nothing short of abhorrent. Cardiff Council should play its part in taking a stand.”

