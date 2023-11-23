Liberal Democrats successfully defend Powys by-election

Liberal Democrats have successfully defended a rural Powys ward in a by-election.

Liberal Democrat candidate Raiff Devlin was declared the winner at Talybont on Usk last night, Wednesday 22 November.

Alongside their gains at Crickhowell with Cwmdu and Tretower ward, this has strengthened the position of the minority ruling administration coalition which includes both Labour and Green Party councillors.

Forgotten areas

Cllr Devlin said: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted. Whoever you voted for, I will work extremely hard for you and to represent this unique community.”

He continued: “Our rural areas are often forgotten about by both the UK Government and Welsh Government, and I will be focusing on ensuring our voice is heard.”

The Liberal Democrats now hope to concentrate their efforts on taking the enlarged Brecon, Radnorshire, and Cwm Tawe Westminster seat from the Conservative Fay Jones MP at the next general election, which is expected to be held in the next year.

Green Man controversy

The by-election took place after Anita Cartwright, who was elected as the Liberal Democrat Powys County Councillor in May 2022 for Talybont-on-Usk, announced her resignation at the end of September.

Ms Cartwright’s time as a councillor was affected by ill-health and the controversial purchase by the Welsh government Gilestone farm for £4.25 million last year with a view to leasing it to the Green Man organisation.

