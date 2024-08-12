Library users banned for drunken abuse of staff

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Anti-social behaviour at one council library has resulted in customers being banned for abusing staff, drinking, and vandalism.

An application under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) has revealed that five library users were banned from Llanrwst library in January this year.

The ban followed anti-social behaviour and damage to the building.

Another member of the public was banned from Llanrwst library for two months in July 2023 and again for six months in October of the same year for inappropriate behaviour whilst drunk.

Llanrwst library moved from the old Plas y Dre building off Station Road to Glasdir nearby around three years ago.

Abusing staff

Llandudno library also banned two members of the public for two months in July 2023 for drunkenly abusing staff.

Then in February this year Llandudno library banned two people for anti-social behaviour and refusing to leave the building.

The same FOI revealed a one-month ban being issued in Colwyn Bay in August 2022 and a three-month ban being issued in October 2021 in Llandudno, both for abusing staff.

Responding to the Freedom of Information request, a council spokesman commented: “It is very unusual for individuals to be banned from our libraries, and it is usually only a last resort to ensure that our libraries remain a safe and welcoming space for other users and staff.”

Consultation

Conwy County Council is currently holding a public consultation over whether Llandudno library should move to Venue Cymru.

In July the cabinet voted in favour for the Venue Cymru Futures Project so the council can submit a business case in the hope of accessing a £10m pot from the UK Government.

If successful, the levelling-up funds will pay for Llandudno Library to move from Mostyn Street to Venue Cymru.

As part of the plans, the tourist information centre, which is currently located in the Victoria Centre, will also move to the theatre building on the town’s seafront.

The funding pot would also pay for the refurbishment of Venue Cymru’s auditorium as well as the building’s “technical modernisation”.

The survey is available on the Conwy website. Paper copies are available from local libraries and reception at Coed Pella, or call 01492 576139.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

