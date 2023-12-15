Licensed waste carrier fined for dumping tonne of waste near playing fields

A licensed waste carrier who deposited a trailer containing more than a tonne of assorted waste near playing fields has been ordered to pay £1200 for waste offences.

Christian Astill, 34, of Lon Einon, Penllergaer, Swansea, was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £500 costs and £200 victim surcharge for illegally depositing controlled waste, contrary to section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Swansea Crown Court on 8 December, pleading guilty to the offence at Swansea Magistrates Court on 19 October.

Caught on camera

The Court heard that on 9 May, Neath Port Talbot Council Waste Enforcement Officers were made aware of the trailer’s presence at the Neath Abbey Road entrance to Cwrt Herbert Playing Fields, which was fully laden with waste.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed the trailer had been left at the site three days earlier.

On May 12 th Mr Astill made contact with the enforcement team after an appeal for information and photographs of the trailer were posted on the NPT Waste Crime Facebook page.

Mr Astill claimed the trailer had broken down due to a ‘bent wheel’ and told officers he would make arrangements to move it.

However, despite numerous phone calls, in which Mr Astill promised to move the trailer, it remained in place.

It was moved by the Council on 19 May as there were concerns the waste could spill out of the trailer onto Neath Abbey Road.

The Court heard the waste taken from the trailer filled three tipper vehicles and the total amount of waste weighed 1060kg.

‘Damaging and costly’

Investigation work by Waste Enforcement Officers found the waste in the trailer had been moved by Mr Astill from several homes in the course of his business as a registered carrier and it became clear Mr Astill was still working while the trailer remained at Neath Abbey Road.

Attempts by Waste Enforcement Officers were made to arrange an interview with Mr Astill, but they were unsuccessful and a decision was made to prosecute, leading to this month’s sentencing.

Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene, said: “Environmental crime like this is extremely damaging and extremely costly and the courts are clearly responding with heavy fines and costs orders. We will continue to be vigilant in safeguarding our environment in Neath Port Talbot.”

