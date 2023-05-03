Listen: Mary Hopkin releases new single alongside daughter

Welsh singer Mary Hopkin has released a new single, today, on her 73rd birthday, taken from album ‘Two Hearts’ alongside her daughter Jessica Lee Morgan.

Hopkin, best known for her number one hit ‘Those Were The Days’, competed in the 1970 Eurovision Song Competition and came 2nd with ‘Knock, Knock, Who’s There’.

The album, which is also out today, features a mix of well-loved covers and newly written tracks.

The mother and daughter duo learned some covers together back when Jessica got her first guitar as a teenager.

Equal contribution

Chatting to BBC Radio Wales yesterday, Jessica said: “I started a record label for her in 2005 called Mary Hopkin Music so she could make music how she wanted. We had a lot of stuff to clear out the loft and over time she started making new music and writing songs.

“We have worked on each others recordings and we have been singing together all of my life really. We started learning some of the covers that are on the album when I was 13 on my first guitar.

“We started writing after that, I don’t know why it’s taken so long but here we are now finally!”

“It’s very much an album with equal contribution, so some of the songs were written together or maybe I wrote the music first or others where she wrote them first and we would finish each others lyrics.

“It’s very much an album where we have equal shares on the vocals this time which is really nice.

“It’s a varied album in different styles but the unifying voice is basically us singing together, obviously.

“Mary is happiest now working with me and my brother Morgan. My partner Chris helps us with the technology, engineering, mixing and everything. She’s very comfortable, it’s what she’s always wanted”.

